Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results And $100 Million Stock Repurchase Authority

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the "Company," "Dorian LPG," "we," "us," and "our"), a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), today reported its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Completed the refinancing of Constellation and Commander resulting in $34.9 million of net cash proceeds.

Competed the repurchase of Captain John NP by repaying the outstanding debt of $15.8 million , leaving the vessel debt free.

Revenues of $68.6 million and Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") (1) rate for our fleet of $33,508 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to revenues of $88.5 million and TCE rate for our fleet of $42,298 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 .

Net income of $16.6 million , or $0.41 earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), and adjusted net income (1) of $13.5 million , or $0.34 adjusted earnings per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), (1) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $39.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 .

(1) TCE, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-U.S. GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of revenues to TCE, net income to adjusted net income, EPS to adjusted EPS and net income to adjusted EBITDA included in this press release under the heading "Financial Information."

Key Recent Developments

During January 2022 , declared and paid a cash dividend of $1.00 per share of our common stock to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 14, 2022 .

Competed the repurchase of Captain Nicholas ML by repaying the outstanding debt of $17.8 million , leaving the vessel debt free.

On February 2, 2022 , our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100.0 million of our common shares.

John C. Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our solid results in the quarter have allowed us to return capital to shareholders with the payment of a dividend in January and we have approved a new authority to repurchase our shares. Our liquidity continues to be strong and our view of the market for 2022 is sanguine."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results Summary

Net income amounted to $16.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $35.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted net income amounted to $13.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to adjusted net income of $35.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is adjusted to exclude an unrealized gain on derivative instruments of $3.1 million. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, which appears later in this press release.

The $21.8 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020, is primarily attributable to a decrease of $19.9 million in revenues; increases of $1.3 million in interest and finance costs, $0.5 million in charter hire expenses, $0.4 million in general and administrative costs, a $1.1 million unfavorable change in other gain/(loss), and a $0.1 million unfavorable change in realized loss on derivatives; partially offset by decreases of $1.0 million in vessel operating expenses and $0.4 million in depreciation and amortization.

The TCE rate for our fleet was $33,508 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a 20.8% decrease from a TCE rate of $42,298 for the same period in the prior year, which was primarily due to higher bunker prices along with reduced spot rates. Please see footnote 7 to the table in "Financial Information" below for information related to how we calculate TCE. Total fleet utilization (including the utilization of our vessels deployed in the Helios Pool) increased from 96.2% during the three months ended December 31, 2020 to 98.5% during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Vessel operating expenses per day decreased to $9,423 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $9,487 in the same period in the prior year. Please see "Vessel Operating Expenses" below for more information.

Revenues

Revenues, which represent net pool revenues—related party, time charters and other revenues, net, were $68.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $19.9 million, or 22.5%, from $88.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to a decrease in average TCE rates despite an increase in fleet utilization. Average TCE rates decreased by $8,790 from $42,298 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $33,508 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to higher bunker prices along with reduced spot rates. The average price of very low sulfur fuel oil (expressed as U.S. dollars per metric ton), from Singapore and Fujairah increased from $361 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $609 during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Baltic Exchange Liquid Petroleum Gas Index, an index published daily by the Baltic Exchange for the spot market rate for the benchmark Ras Tanura-Chiba route (expressed as U.S. dollars per metric ton), averaged $59.252 during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to an average of $75.797 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Our fleet utilization increased from 96.2% during the three months ended December 31, 2020 to 98.5% during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Charter Hire Expenses

Charter hire expenses for the vessels chartered in from third parties were $4.9 million and $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase of $0.5 million, or 12.0%, was mainly caused by a higher charter-in rate on the vessel we took delivery of in October 2021 compared to the vessel that was chartered-in during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and subsequently redelivered.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses were $18.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021, or $9,423 per vessel per calendar day, which is calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by calendar days for the relevant time-period for the technically-managed vessels that were in our fleet. Vessel operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $19.2 million. The decrease of $1.0 million was due to a reduction of calendar days for our fleet from 2,024 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 to 1,932 during the three months ended December 31, 2021, driven by the sale of Captain Markos NL. Vessel operating expenses per vessel per calendar day remained relatively constant, decreasing by $64 from $9,487 for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $0.4 million, or 5.7%, from $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was driven by increases of $0.4 million in legal and professional fees and $0.1 million in stock-based compensation related to the accelerated vesting of restricted stock grants for certain employees in connection with the transfer of operations from our London office to our Copenhagen office.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs amounted to $7.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 21.8%, from $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.3 million during this period was mainly due to increases of $1.1 million in amortization of deferred financing fees and $0.2 million in interest incurred on our long-term debt. The increase in amortization mainly resulted from accelerated amortization of $1.0 million related to the refinancing of Commander and Constellation during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in interest on our long-term debt was driven by the settlement of certain fixed interest rate obligations related to the prepayment of Captain John NP, partially offset by a reduction of average indebtedness and reduced floating interest rates. Average indebtedness, excluding deferred financing fees, decreased from $626.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $576.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the outstanding balance of our long-term debt, net of deferred financing fees of $8.7 million, was $576.3 million.

Unrealized Gain on Derivatives

Unrealized gain on derivatives amounted to $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The favorable $2.6 million difference is primarily attributable to a $2.7 million increase in favorable fair value changes to our interest rate swaps resulting from changes in forward LIBOR yield curves and certain of our swaps nearing maturity, partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in favorable changes to our forward freight agreement positions during the three months ended December 31, 2020 that did not recur in the current period.

Fleet

Market Outlook & Update

Crude oil prices rose substantially at the start of the fourth calendar quarter of 2021 with Brent prices increasing from an average of $74 per barrel in September to an average of $84 per barrel in October. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices followed a similar trend. This rise in crude prices increased flat prices of propane and butane and naphtha globally. Towards the end of the quarter however, the prices of crude oil, propane and butane all decreased. Naphtha prices remained firmer compared to propane resulting in the propane-naphtha spread in North-Western Europe turning negative in December, reaching an average of ($46) per ton, down from an average of $57 per ton in November and an average of $68 per ton in October. A similar trend to that seen in North-Western Europe was observed in the Far East region, though the propane-naphtha spread remained positive on average for December 2021 in the Far East region.

The changes observed in propane-naphtha spreads were reflected in petrochemical plant margins with propane providing the higher margin to produce ethylene over naphtha in December in North-Western Europe (according to consultant Next-Generation Logistic Ship's proprietary model). After negative margins for propane utilization in steam cracking and propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plants (for the production of propylene) in North-Eastern Asia throughout October, margins were seen to improve throughout the fourth calendar quarter of 2021 with positive margins seen in December 2021 (although remaining marginal for most of the month).

In terms of global seaborne supply/demand, US exports in October 2021 remained at a similar level to September 2021 at 4.0 million tons. Throughout the quarter, U.S. exports again increased, reaching 4.5 million tons in November and 4.4 million tons in December. At the same time, imports into China, historically the largest importer, decreased throughout the fourth calendar quarter of 2021 declining from 2.15 million tons in August and September to approximately 2.05 million tons in October and November before falling further in December to 1.9 million tons.

Despite the fall in overall Chinese imports relative to the third calendar quarter of 2021, PDH demand continued to rise during the quarter. Propane demand for PDH plants in China rose from approximately 2.2 million tons in the third calendar quarter to 2.6 million tons in the fourth calendar quarter. Jinneng Science & Technology successfully started their new PDH plant at the end of the third calendar quarter and Ningxia Runfeng New Material Technology started their PDH plant during the fourth calendar quarter, bringing the total of new Chinese PDH plants in operation in 2021 to four. More PDH capacity is expected to be added as we move into 2022.

The Baltic VLGC index averaged approximately $59 per metric ton during the fourth calendar quarter of 2021, $17 per metric ton above the performance of the Baltic Index during the third calendar quarter of 2021.

Currently the VLGC orderbook stands at approximately 22% of the current global fleet. An additional 70 VLGCs equivalent to roughly 6.2 million cbm of carrying capacity are expected to be added to the global fleet by calendar year 2024. The average age of the global fleet is now approximately 10 years old.

The above market outlook update is based on information, data and estimates derived from industry sources, and there can be no assurances that such trends will continue or that anticipated developments in freight rates, export volumes, the VLGC orderbook or other market indicators will materialize. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While we believe the market and industry information included in this release to be generally reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

Seasonality

Liquefied gases are primarily used for industrial and domestic heating, as a chemical and refinery feedstock, as a transportation fuel and in agriculture. The LPG shipping market historically has been stronger in the spring and summer months in anticipation of increased consumption of propane and butane for heating during the winter months. In addition, unpredictable weather patterns in these months tend to disrupt vessel scheduling and the supply of certain commodities. Demand for our vessels therefore may be stronger in the quarters ending June 30 and September 30 and relatively weaker during the quarters ending December 31 and March 31, although 12-month time charter rates tend to smooth these short-term fluctuations and recent LPG shipping market activity has not yielded the expected seasonal results. To the extent any of our time charters expire during the typically weaker fiscal quarters ending December 31 and March 31, it may not be possible to re-charter our vessels at similar rates. As a result, we may have to accept lower rates or experience off-hire time for our vessels, which may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and operating results.

Financial Information

The following table presents our selected financial data and other information for the periods presented:

































Three months ended



Nine months ended

(in U.S. dollars, except fleet data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Statement of Operations Data



























Revenues

$ 68,599,782

$ 88,479,024



$ 194,637,378

$ 216,354,625

Expenses



























Voyage expenses



779,746



752,404





3,200,751



2,426,518

Charter hire expenses



4,917,012



4,392,132





10,829,050



13,626,580

Vessel operating expenses



18,205,762



19,202,291





56,916,054



58,027,558

Depreciation and amortization



16,859,224



17,253,447





50,771,237



51,346,574

General and administrative expenses



5,867,454



5,548,526





23,257,989



22,764,312

Total expenses



46,629,198



47,148,800





144,975,081



148,191,542

Gain on disposal of vessel



—



—





3,466,210



—

Other income—related parties



580,388



545,311





1,793,663



1,646,014

Operating income



22,550,972



41,875,535





54,922,170



69,809,097

Other income/(expenses)



























Interest and finance costs



(7,412,231)



(6,087,193)





(18,619,712)



(21,839,573)

Interest income



53,792



53,197





279,195



269,381

Unrealized gain on derivatives



3,056,741



479,534





4,205,465



3,952,414

Realized loss on derivatives



(895,782)



(760,991)





(2,714,337)



(3,696,915)

Other gain/(loss), net



(772,607)



265,182





(1,520,993)



36,815

Total other income/(expenses), net



(5,970,087)



(6,050,271)





(18,370,382)



(21,277,878)

Net income

$ 16,580,885

$ 35,825,264



$ 36,551,788

$ 48,531,219

Earnings per common share—basic



0.42



0.71





0.91



0.96

Earnings per common share—diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.71



$ 0.90



0.96

Financial Data



























Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 39,370,204

$ 60,131,348



$ 107,067,810

$ 123,540,888

Fleet Data



























Calendar days(2)



1,932



2,024





5,935



6,050

Time chartered-in days(3)



169



184





399



560

Available days(4)



2,054



2,156





6,176



6,414

Operating days(5)(8)



2,024



2,074





5,976



5,898

Fleet utilization(6)(8)



98.5 %

96.2 %



96.8 %

92.0 % Average Daily Results



























Time charter equivalent rate(7)(8)

$ 33,508

$ 42,298



$ 32,034

$ 36,271

Daily vessel operating expenses(9)

$ 9,423

$ 9,487



$ 9,590

$ 9,591







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited non-U.S. GAAP measure and represents net income/(loss) before interest and finance costs, unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives, realized (gain)/loss on interest rate swaps, stock-based compensation expense, impairment, and depreciation and amortization and is used as a supplemental financial measure by management to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of derivatives, interest and finance costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment, and depreciation and amortization expense, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income/(loss) between periods. We believe that including adjusted EBITDA as a financial and operating measure benefits investors in selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives.





Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations in use and should not be considered an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income/(loss). Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be computed consistently with similarly titled measures of other companies and, therefore, might not be comparable with other companies.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) for the periods presented:































Three months ended

Nine months ended

(in U.S. dollars)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Net income

$ 16,580,885

$ 35,825,264

$ 36,551,788

$ 48,531,219

Interest and finance costs



7,412,231



6,087,193



18,619,712



21,839,573

Unrealized gain on derivatives



(3,056,741)



(479,534)



(4,205,465)



(3,952,414)

Realized loss on interest rate swaps



895,782



914,910



2,714,337



2,908,245

Stock-based compensation expense



678,823



530,068



2,616,201



2,867,691

Depreciation and amortization



16,859,224



17,253,447



50,771,237



51,346,574

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,370,204

$ 60,131,348

$ 107,067,810

$ 123,540,888







(2) We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was owned or operated pursuant to a bareboat charter. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of the fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that are recorded during that period.



(3) We define time chartered-in days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which we time chartered-in vessels from third parties. Time chartered-in days are an indicator of the size of the fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of charter hire expenses that are recorded during that period.



(4) We define available days as the sum of calendar days and time chartered-in days (collectively representing our commercially-managed vessels) less aggregate off hire days associated with scheduled maintenance, which include major repairs, drydockings, vessel upgrades or special or intermediate surveys. We use available days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period that our vessels should be capable of generating revenues.



(5) We define operating days as available days less the aggregate number of days that the commercially-managed vessels in our fleet are off–hire for any reason other than scheduled maintenance (e.g., repositioning following drydocking, commercial waiting, etc.). We use operating days to measure the number of days in a period that our operating vessels are on hire (refer to 8 below).



(6) We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of operating days during a period by the number of available days during that period. An increase in non-scheduled off hire days would reduce our operating days, and, therefore, our fleet utilization. We use fleet utilization to measure our ability to efficiently find suitable employment for our vessels.



(7) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, is a non-U.S. GAAP measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. TCE rate is a shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period–to–period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (such as time charters, voyage charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our method of calculating TCE rate is to divide revenue net of voyage expenses by operating days for the relevant time period, which may not be calculated the same by other companies. Note that our calculation of TCE includes our portion of the net profit of the Helios Pool, which may also cause our calculation to differ from that of companies which do not account for pooling arrangements as we do.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of revenues to TCE rate (unaudited) for the periods presented:

































Three months ended



Nine months ended

(in U.S. dollars, except operating days)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Numerator:



























Revenues

$ 68,599,782

$ 88,479,024



$ 194,637,378

$ 216,354,625

Voyage expenses



(779,746)



(752,404)





(3,200,751)



(2,426,518)

Time charter equivalent

$ 67,820,036

$ 87,726,620



$ 191,436,627

$ 213,928,107































Pool adjustment*



—



4,103,829





(2,978)



5,688,941

Time charter equivalent excluding pool adjustment*

$ 67,820,036

$ 91,830,449



$ 191,433,649

$ 219,617,048































Denominator:



























Operating days



2,024



2,074





5,976



5,898

TCE rate:



























Time charter equivalent rate

$ 33,508

$ 42,298



$ 32,034

$ 36,271

TCE rate excluding pool adjustment*

$ 33,508

$ 44,277



$ 32,034

$ 37,236









* Adjusted for the effect of reallocations of pool profits in accordance with the pool participation agreements due to adjustments related to speed and consumption performance of the vessels operating in the Helios Pool.



(8) We determine operating days for each vessel based on the underlying vessel employment, including our vessels in the Helios Pool, or the Company Methodology. If we were to calculate operating days for each vessel within the Helios Pool as a variable rate time charter, or the Alternate Methodology, our operating days and fleet utilization would be increased with a corresponding reduction to our TCE rate. Operating data using both methodologies is as follows:





































Three months ended



Nine months ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



Company Methodology:































Operating Days

2,024





2,074





5,976





5,898



Fleet Utilization

98.5 %



96.2 %



96.8 %



92.0 %

Time charter equivalent rate $ 33,508



$ 42,298



$ 32,034



$ 36,271





































Alternate Methodology:































Operating Days

2,054





2,156





6,173





6,414



Fleet Utilization

100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %

Time charter equivalent rate $ 33,019



$ 40,690



$ 31,012



$ 33,353











We believe that the Company Methodology using the underlying vessel employment provides more meaningful insight into market conditions and the performance of our vessels.



(9) Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by calendar days for the relevant time period.

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we provide adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are useful to investors in understanding our underlying performance and business trends. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP; therefore, these non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for U.S. GAAP. The following table reconciles net income and EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, respectively, for the periods presented:



































Three months ended



Nine months ended

(in U.S. dollars, except share data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Net income

$ 16,580,885

$ 35,825,264



$ 36,551,788

$ 48,531,219

Unrealized gain on derivatives



(3,056,741)



(479,534)





(4,205,465)



(3,952,414)

Gain on disposal of vessel



—



—





(3,466,210)



—

Adjusted net income

$ 13,524,144

$ 35,345,730



$ 28,880,113

$ 44,578,805































Earnings per common share—diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.71



$ 0.90

$ 0.96

Unrealized gain on derivatives



(0.07)



(0.01)





(0.10)



(0.08)

Gain on disposal of vessel



—



—





(0.09)



—

Adjusted earnings per common share—diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.70



$ 0.71

$ 0.88



The following table presents our unaudited balance sheets as of the dates presented:



















As of

As of





December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 115,807,905

$ 79,330,007

Restricted cash—current



—



5,315,951

Trade receivables, net and accrued revenues



—



202,221

Due from related parties



47,487,533



56,191,375

Inventories



2,361,139



2,007,464

Vessel held for sale



43,417,348



—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,384,018



10,296,229

Total current assets



217,457,943



153,343,247

Fixed assets













Vessels, net



1,252,405,737



1,377,028,255

Vessels under construction



16,167,470



—

Other fixed assets, net



84,799



148,836

Total fixed assets



1,268,658,006



1,377,177,091

Other non-current assets













Deferred charges, net



10,537,511



10,158,202

Due from related parties—non-current



20,900,000



23,100,000

Restricted cash—non-current



78,946



81,241

Operating lease right-of-use assets



10,517,796



17,672,227

Other non-current assets



94,580



82,837

Total assets

$ 1,528,244,782

$ 1,581,614,845

Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Current liabilities













Trade accounts payable

$ 9,271,885

$ 9,831,328

Accrued expenses



3,906,423



8,765,264

Due to related parties



360,682



117,803

Deferred income



1,628,133



853,983

Derivative instruments



205,869



1,100,529

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities



9,704,781



9,591,447

Current portion of long-term debt



69,530,028



51,820,283

Dividends payable



247,090



—

Total current liabilities



94,854,891



82,080,637

Long-term liabilities













Long-term debt—net of current portion and deferred financing fees



506,737,795



539,651,761

Long-term operating lease liabilities



802,793



8,080,995

Derivative instruments



144,057



3,454,862

Other long-term liabilities



1,514,183



1,521,260

Total long-term liabilities



509,198,828



552,708,878

Total liabilities



604,053,719



634,789,515

Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued nor outstanding



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 51,275,609 and 51,071,409 shares issued, 40,138,956 and 41,493,275 shares outstanding (net of treasury stock), as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively



512,757



510,715

Additional paid-in-capital



759,390,376



756,776,217

Treasury stock, at cost; 11,136,653 and 9,578,134 shares as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively



(121,226,936)



(99,862,114)

Retained earnings



285,514,866



289,400,512

Total shareholders' equity



924,191,063



946,825,330

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,528,244,782

$ 1,581,614,845



About Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of twenty-three modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

The cash dividend referenced in this release is an irregular dividend. All declarations of dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of our Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the Company's results of operations, financial condition, level of indebtedness, anticipated capital requirements, contractual restrictions, restrictions in its debt agreements, restrictions under applicable law, its business prospects and other factors that our Board of Directors may deem relevant.

Under the common share repurchase authority referenced in this release, (the "2022 Common Share Repurchase Authority"), purchases may be made at the Company's discretion in the form of open market repurchase programs, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs or a combination of these methods. The actual amount and timing of share repurchases are subject to capital availability, our determination that share repurchases are in the best interest of the Company's shareholders, and market conditions. The Company is not obligated to make any common share repurchases under the 2022 Common Share Repurchase Authority and may suspend or discontinue the 2022 Common Share Repurchase Authority at any time.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's current expectations and observations regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company's financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Dorian LPG's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Dorian LPG's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

