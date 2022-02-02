TE Connectivity ranks among FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies for fifth year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the challenges faced by businesses around the world in 2021, TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, maintained its positive reputation among the global business community, earning for the fifth year in a row a place among FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies.

The annual survey, conducted by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations among their peers and across industries. TE was ranked sixth in the electronics industry.

"I am pleased that our peers continue to see in TE what I see—a team of employees around the world who continue to innovate, strengthen customer relationships and fulfill our purpose to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future, even when conditions are tough," said CEO Terrence Curtin.

The World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

