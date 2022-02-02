REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX)
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Sales Up 56% Versus PY And Up 11% On An Organic Basis
- Daily Orders Up 32% In 4Q And Up Approximately 24% In January Versus PY
- Gross Margin Up Versus PY Despite Sizable Inflationary & Supply Chain Pressures; Price/Cost Remained Positive
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin* Up 140 Basis Points To 18.7%
- Adjusted Diluted EPS* Of $2.14 - Slightly Above Guidance Mid-Point And Up 6% Versus PY; GAAP Diluted EPS Of ($0.07) Versus $1.23 In PY
- Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities Of $99.6M And Free Cash Flow* Of $82.6M
- Integration Activities For Regal Rexnord MCS (Rexnord PMC And Arrowhead Systems) On Track
- Raising 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range To $10.00 To $10.60 From Prior Range Of $9.95 To $10.35 And GAAP EPS To $6.95 To $7.55 From $7.31 To $7.71
Full Year 2021 Highlights
- Sales Up 31% Versus PY And Up 17% On An Organic Basis
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin Up 190 Basis Points To 18.4%
- Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities Of $357.7M And Free Cash Flow Of $303.2M For Conversion Of 118%
- Adjusted Diluted EPS Of $9.43 Up 38% Versus PY; GAAP Diluted EPS Of $4.40 Versus $4.64 In PY
"The team's steady execution is apparent in our 4Q results, which despite a challenging operating environment, include 11% organic top line growth, improved gross margin, and EPS slightly above our guidance mid-point. Strict adherence to 80/20 principles, leveraging our flexible global manufacturing footprint, and over-managing our toughest challenges are some of the ways that our team was able to deliver such strong performance – performance I am pleased to add included price/cost remaining positive for the enterprise, plus further evidence of share gains across our business."
"As I think about 2022, I am incredibly optimistic. While the inflationary and supply chain challenges we're facing are unlikely to abate anytime soon, I believe that our team's disciplined management, sizable tailwinds from acquisition synergies, ongoing restructuring, 80/20 and LEAN efforts, a sizable backlog, growing momentum behind our market outgrowth initiatives, and a healthy balance sheet, all mean there are great things in store for our Regal Rexnord customers, associates and shareholders."
Guidance Update
Segment Performance
- Motion Control Solutions segment net sales were $547.0 million, an increase of 188.2%, or 4.9% on an organic basis. Primary drivers included the merger with Rexnord PMC and, on an organic basis, strength in the food & beverage, general industrial, agriculture, aerospace, marine and warehouse end markets, partially offset by lapping prior year large project activity in the wind market. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 24.5% of adjusted net sales*.
- Climate Solutions net sales were $265.8 million, an increase of 18.4% on a reported and on an organic basis. Primary drivers included strong demand in North America residential HVAC markets, North America general industrial markets, and in EMEA, in addition to market share gains across the segment. Notably, orders in the North America residential HVAC business were up 24% in the fourth quarter on a daily basis, driven by healthy underlying end market demand and market share gains. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.8% of adjusted net sales.
- Commercial Systems net sales were $257.1 million, an increase of 13.6%, or 13.0% on an organic basis. Primary drivers included improving demand in large commercial HVAC, plus underlying strength and market share gains in North America general industrial markets. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.1% of adjusted net sales. Impacts from supply chain disruptions and inflation, in particular related to seaborne freight, disproportionately impacted the Commercial segment in the quarter.
- Industrial Systems net sales were $146.7 million, an increase of 4.9%, or 4.5% on an organic basis. Primary drivers included improving momentum in the North America non-residential construction and general industrial end markets and strength in China, partially offset by lapping prior year large project activity in the data center market. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.6% of adjusted net sales.
Conference Call
About Regal Rexnord
Forward Looking Statements
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Unaudited
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Net Sales
$ 1,216.6
$ 780.5
$ 3,810.3
$ 2,907.0
Cost of Sales
882.4
567.0
2,724.6
2,098.3
Gross Profit
334.2
213.5
1,085.7
808.7
Operating Expenses
281.8
127.8
714.7
512.8
Goodwill Impairment
33.0
10.5
33.0
10.5
Asset Impairments
0.5
1.0
5.6
5.3
Total Operating Expenses
315.3
139.3
753.3
528.6
Income from Operations
18.9
74.2
332.4
280.1
Other Income, Net
(1.6)
(1.1)
(5.2)
(4.4)
Interest Expense
14.3
8.6
60.4
39.8
Interest Income
1.9
2.1
7.4
5.9
Income before Taxes
8.1
68.8
284.6
250.6
Provision for Income Taxes
11.3
17.3
68.5
56.8
Net (Loss) Income
(3.2)
51.5
216.1
193.8
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
1.6
1.1
6.2
4.5
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation
$ (4.8)
$ 50.4
$ 209.9
$ 189.3
(Loss) Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Rexnord
Basic
$ (0.07)
$ 1.24
$ 4.44
$ 4.66
Assuming Dilution
$ (0.07)
$ 1.23
$ 4.40
$ 4.64
Cash Dividends Declared Per Share**
$ 7.32
$ 0.30
$ 8.28
$ 1.20
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:
Basic
67.1
40.6
47.3
40.6
Assuming Dilution
67.7
40.9
47.7
40.8
** Includes Special Dividend of $6.99 declared and paid in conjunction with the Rexnord PMC transaction in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
(Dollars in Millions)
Jan 1, 2022
Jan 2, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 672.8
$ 611.3
Trade Receivables, less Allowances
of $18.7 million in 2021 and $18.3 million in 2020
785.8
432.0
Inventories
1,106.6
690.3
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
157.6
117.7
Total Current Assets
2,722.8
1,851.3
Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets
7,558.8
2,737.7
Total Assets
$ 10,281.6
$ 4,589.0
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$ 643.8
$ 360.1
Other Accrued Expenses
446.6
230.9
Current Maturities of Debt
4.9
231.0
Total Current Liabilities
1,095.3
822.0
Long-Term Debt
1,913.6
840.4
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
922.6
349.6
Equity:
Total Regal Rexnord Corporation Shareholders' Equity
6,311.9
2,544.4
Noncontrolling Interests
38.2
32.6
Total Equity
6,350.1
2,577.0
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 10,281.6
$ 4,589.0
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
Unaudited
(Dollars in Millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (Loss) Income
$ (3.2)
$ 51.5
$ 216.1
$ 193.8
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets and
Depreciation and Amortization
77.8
32.6
170.6
131.4
Goodwill Impairment
33.0
10.5
33.0
10.5
Loss on Disposal of Assets
1.3
0.3
0.2
3.0
Loss on Businesses Divested and Assets to be Exited
0.5
1.0
5.6
5.2
Share-Based Compensation Expense
13.4
1.0
24.9
9.2
Early Debt Extinguishment Charge
—
—
12.7
—
Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities
(23.2)
28.6
(105.4)
82.3
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
99.6
125.5
357.7
435.4
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment
(17.0)
(17.8)
(54.5)
(47.5)
Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment
0.2
2.6
4.3
10.2
Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired
(121.4)
—
(125.5)
—
Proceeds Received from Disposal of Businesses
—
—
—
0.3
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(138.2)
(15.2)
(175.7)
(37.0)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility
708.9
—
736.7
(17.7)
Net Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings
1.4
0.3
1.5
0.3
Proceeds from Long-Term Debt
—
—
—
0.1
Repayments of Long-Term Debt
(0.8)
(0.2)
(451.1)
(50.4)
Dividends Paid to Shareholders
(297.8)
(12.2)
(335.6)
(48.7)
Proceeds from the Exercise of Stock Options
2.5
—
2.6
0.2
Early Debt Extinguishment Payments
—
—
(12.7)
—
Repurchase of Common Stock
(25.8)
—
(25.8)
(25.0)
Distributions to Noncontrolling Interest
—
—
(4.5)
(2.8)
Shares Surrendered for Taxes
(2.4)
(0.3)
(8.9)
(3.6)
Financing Fees Paid
(2.8)
—
(19.8)
—
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
383.2
(12.4)
(117.6)
(147.6)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(0.4)
25.9
(2.9)
29.1
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
344.2
123.8
61.5
279.9
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
328.6
487.5
611.3
331.4
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$ 672.8
$ 611.3
$ 672.8
$ 611.3
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Unaudited
(Dollars in Millions)
Three Months Ended
Commercial
Industrial Systems
Climate Solutions
Motion Control
Total Regal
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Net Sales
$ 257.1
$ 226.4
$ 146.7
$ 139.8
$ 265.8
$ 224.5
$ 547.0
$ 189.8
$ 1,216.6
$ 780.5
Adjusted Net Sales*
$ 257.1
$ 226.4
$ 146.7
$ 139.8
$ 265.8
$ 224.5
$ 547.0
$ 189.8
$ 1,216.6
$ 780.5
GAAP Operating
6.3
%
9.8
%
(18.6)
%
(10.7)
%
17.8
%
18.4
%
(3.1)
%
13.5
%
1.6
%
9.5
%
Adjusted Operating
7.7
%
10.5
%
4.2
%
1.9
%
17.8
%
18.7
%
12.2
%
17.0
%
11.5
%
12.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA
11.1
%
14.3
%
8.6
%
6.6
%
19.8
%
21.1
%
24.5
%
24.4
%
18.7
%
17.3
%
Components of Net
Organic Sales
13.0
%
10.1
%
4.5
%
0.1
%
18.4
%
9.4
%
4.9
%
(1.9)
%
11.1
%
4.9
%
Acquisitions
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
183.6
%
—
%
44.7
%
—
%
Businesses
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
(0.1)
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Foreign Currency
0.6
%
1.9
%
0.4
%
1.2
%
—
%
(0.5)
%
(0.3)
%
0.9
%
0.1
%
0.8
%
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Unaudited
(Dollars in Millions)
Year Ended
Commercial
Industrial Systems
Climate Solutions
Motion Control
Total Regal
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Jan 1,2022
Jan 2,2021
Net Sales
$ 1,032.1
$ 820.2
$ 576.3
$ 528.8
$ 1,030.6
$ 846.8
$ 1,171.3
$ 711.2
$ 3,810.3
$ 2,907.0
Adjusted Net Sales*
$ 1,032.1
$ 820.2
$ 576.3
$ 528.8
$ 1,030.6
$ 846.8
$ 1,171.3
$ 711.2
$ 3,810.3
$ 2,907.0
GAAP Operating
9.6
%
7.9
%
(2.4)
%
(0.9)
%
18.3
%
15.4
%
4.9
%
12.6
%
8.7
%
9.6
%
Adjusted Operating
10.6
%
9.1
%
3.2
%
3.6
%
18.5
%
16.1
%
15.8
%
14.9
%
13.2
%
11.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA
14.1
%
13.5
%
7.8
%
8.7
%
20.7
%
18.8
%
25.3
%
23.1
%
18.4
%
16.5
%
Components of Net
Organic Sales
23.3
%
(6.9)
%
5.4
%
(7.1)
%
21.3
%
(9.9)
%
14.6
%
(9.1)
%
17.4
%
(8.4)
%
Acquisitions
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
49.0
%
—
%
12.0
%
—
%
Businesses
—
%
(2.6)
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
(2.1)
%
—
%
(0.6)
%
—
%
(1.4)
%
Foreign Currency
2.5
%
0.1
%
3.6
%
(1.0)
%
0.4
%
(0.6)
%
1.1
%
(0.1)
%
1.7
%
(0.4)
%
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
$ (0.07)
$ 1.23
$ 4.40
$ 4.64
Restructuring and Related Costs
0.13
0.26
0.35
0.69
Transaction and Related Costs
0.73
0.01
2.03
0.01
Goodwill Impairment
0.49
0.26
0.69
0.26
Inventory Step Up
0.27
—
0.38
—
Intangible Amortization
0.50
0.21
1.23
0.88
Stock Based Compensation
0.10
0.02
0.33
0.17
(Gain) Loss on Sale of Assets
—
—
(0.04)
0.01
Net Loss on Assets Divested/to be Exited
0.01
0.02
0.09
0.11
Executive Transition Costs
—
—
—
0.05
Tax Adjustments
(0.02)
—
(0.03)
—
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 2.14
$ 2.01
$ 9.43
$ 6.82
2022 ADJUSTED ANNUAL GUIDANCE
Minimum
Maximum
2022 Diluted EPS Annual Guidance
$ 6.95
$ 7.55
Restructuring and Related Costs
0.50
0.50
Intangible Amortization
2.10
2.10
Stock-Based Compensation
0.39
0.39
Transaction and Related Costs
0.02
0.02
Inventory Step Up
0.04
0.04
2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Annual Guidance
$ 10.00
$ 10.60
Three Months Ended
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Commercial
Industrial
Climate
Motion Control
Total Regal
(Dollars in Millions)
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1, 2022
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
GAAP Income (Loss) from
$ 16.2
$ 22.2
$ (27.3)
$ (14.9)
$ 47.2
$ 41.3
$ (17.2)
$ 25.6
$ 18.9
$ 74.2
Restructuring and Related Costs
3.7
1.5
0.4
7.0
0.1
0.6
7.7
4.9
11.9
14.0
Transaction and Related Costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
51.2
0.7
51.2
0.7
Goodwill Impairment
—
—
33.0
10.5
—
—
—
—
33.0
10.5
Inventory Step Up
—
—
—
—
—
—
24.3
—
24.3
—
Net Loss on Assets
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.5
1.0
0.5
1.0
Adjusted Income from
$ 19.9
$ 23.7
$ 6.1
$ 2.6
$ 47.3
$ 41.9
$ 66.5
$ 32.2
$ 139.8
$ 100.4
Depreciation
$ 5.4
$ 6.4
$ 5.5
$ 5.6
$ 3.6
$ 3.9
$ 18.7
$ 5.7
$ 33.2
$ 21.6
Amortization
1.7
1.7
0.3
0.4
0.4
1.0
42.2
7.9
44.6
11.0
Other Income (Expense), Net
0.6
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.3
1.6
1.1
Adjusted Bank EBITDA
$ 27.6
$ 32.1
$ 12.2
$ 8.8
$ 51.6
$ 47.1
$ 127.8
$ 46.1
$ 219.2
$ 134.1
Stock Based Compensation
$ 1.0
$ 0.2
$ 0.4
$ 0.4
$ 1.1
$ 0.2
$ 6.2
$ 0.2
$ 8.7
$ 1.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 28.6
$ 32.3
$ 12.6
$ 9.2
$ 52.7
$ 47.3
$ 134.0
$ 46.3
$ 227.9
$ 135.1
GAAP Operating Margin %
6.3%
9.8%
(18.6)%
(10.7)%
17.8%
18.4%
(3.1)%
13.5%
1.6%
9.5%
Adjusted Operating Margin %
7.7%
10.5%
4.2%
1.9%
17.8%
18.7%
12.2%
17.0%
11.5%
12.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
11.1%
14.3%
8.6%
6.6%
19.8%
21.1%
24.5%
24.4%
18.7%
17.3%
Year Ended
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Commercial
Industrial
Systems
Climate
Motion Control
Total Regal
(Dollars in Millions)
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations
$ 99.5
$ 65.1
$ (14.1)
$ (4.5)
$ 189.1
$ 130.0
$ 57.9
$ 89.5
$ 332.4
$ 280.1
Restructuring and Related Costs
8.3
6.4
2.0
12.3
0.8
3.7
10.9
14.4
22.0
36.8
Transaction and Related Costs
—
—
—
—
—
—
89.1
0.7
89.1
0.7
Goodwill Impairment
—
—
33.0
10.5
—
—
—
—
33.0
10.5
Inventory Step Up
—
—
—
—
—
—
24.3
—
24.3
—
Net Loss on Assets Divested/to be Exited
1.8
2.7
—
0.2
0.5
1.7
3.3
1.0
5.6
5.6
Loss (Gain) on Sale of Assets
0.2
0.2
(2.2)
0.3
—
0.2
(0.5)
(0.1)
(2.5)
0.6
Executive Transition Costs
—
0.5
—
0.4
—
0.5
—
0.4
—
1.8
Adjusted Income from Operations
$ 109.8
$ 74.9
$ 18.7
$ 19.2
$ 190.4
$ 136.1
$ 185.0
$ 105.9
$ 503.9
$ 336.1
Depreciation
$ 23.0
$ 23.8
$ 22.1
$ 21.5
$ 13.2
$ 15.1
$ 34.9
$ 23.7
$ 93.2
$ 84.1
Amortization
6.9
8.8
1.1
2.4
3.3
4.5
66.1
31.6
77.4
47.3
Other Income (Expense), Net
1.5
1.2
0.9
0.8
1.5
1.2
1.3
1.2
5.2
4.4
Adjusted Bank EBITDA
$ 141.2
$ 108.7
$ 42.8
$ 43.9
$ 208.4
$ 156.9
$ 287.3
$ 162.4
$ 679.7
$ 471.9
Stock Based Compensation
$ 3.9
$ 2.4
$ 2.3
$ 2.0
$ 4.8
$ 2.6
$ 9.2
$ 2.2
$ 20.2
$ 9.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 145.1
$ 111.1
$ 45.1
$ 45.9
$ 213.2
$ 159.5
$ 296.5
$ 164.6
$ 699.9
$ 481.1
GAAP Operating Margin %
9.6%
7.9%
(2.4)%
(0.9)%
18.3%
15.4%
4.9%
12.6%
8.7%
9.6%
Adjusted Operating Margin %
10.6%
9.1%
3.2%
3.6%
18.5%
16.1%
15.8%
14.9%
13.2%
11.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
14.1%
13.5%
7.8%
8.7%
20.7%
18.8%
25.3%
23.1%
18.4%
16.5%
DEBT TO EBITDA
Last Twelve Months
Jan 1, 2022
Jan 2, 2021
Net Income
$ 216.1
$ 193.8
Interest Expense
60.4
39.8
Interest Income
(7.4)
(5.9)
Taxes
68.5
56.8
Depreciation and Amortization
170.6
131.4
EBITDA
$ 508.2
$ 415.9
Restructuring and Related Costs
22.0
36.8
Transaction and Related Costs
89.1
0.7
Impairments and Exit Related Costs
5.6
5.6
Executive Transition Costs
—
1.8
Goodwill Impairment
33.0
10.5
Inventory Step Up
24.3
—
(Gain) Loss on Sale of Assets
(2.5)
0.6
Adjusted Bank EBITDA
$ 679.7
$ 471.9
Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt
$ 4.9
$ 231.0
Long-Term Debt
1,913.6
840.4
Total Gross Debt
$ 1,918.5
$ 1,071.4
Cash
(672.8)
(611.3)
Net Debt
$ 1,245.7
$ 460.1
Gross Debt/EBITDA
3.8
2.6
Gross Debt/Adjusted Bank EBITDA
2.8
2.3
Net Debt/EBITDA
2.5
1.1
Net Debt/Adjusted Bank EBITDA
1.8
1.0
FREE CASH FLOW
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 99.6
$ 125.5
$ 357.7
$ 435.4
Additions to Property Plant and Equipment
(17.0)
(17.8)
(54.5)
(47.5)
Free Cash Flow
$ 82.6
$ 107.7
$ 303.2
$ 387.9
GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation
$ (4.8)
$ 50.4
$ 209.9
$ 189.3
Goodwill Impairment
33.0
10.5
33.0
10.5
Early Debt Termination Charge
—
—
12.7
—
Loss on Businesses Divested and Impairments
0.5
1.0
5.6
5.2
Tax Effect from Loss on Businesses Divested, Impairments and Early Debt Termination Charge
(0.1)
(0.3)
(4.4)
(1.2)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation1
$ 28.6
$ 61.6
$ 256.8
$ 203.8
Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation
288.8 %
174.8 %
118.1 %
190.3 %
1The Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation is adjusted for the gains and losses on divested businesses and goodwill and asset impairments related to the businesses to be exited and used in the Free Cash Flow Calculation.
ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Jan 1,
Jan 2,
Income before Taxes
$ 8.1
$ 68.8
$ 284.6
$ 250.6
Provision for Income Taxes
11.3
17.3
68.5
56.8
Effective Tax Rate
139.5 %
25.1 %
24.1 %
22.7 %
Income before Taxes
$ 8.1
$ 68.8
$ 284.6
$ 250.6
Restructuring and Related Costs
11.9
14.0
22.0
36.8
Transaction and Related Costs
57.3
0.7
119.0
0.7
Goodwill Impairment
33.0
10.5
33.0
10.5
Inventory Step Up
24.3
—
24.3
—
Intangible Amortization
44.6
11.0
77.4
47.3
Stock Based Compensation
8.7
1.0
20.2
9.2
(Gain) Loss on Sales of Assets
—
—
(2.5)
0.6
Net Loss from Assets Divested/to be Exited
0.5
1.0
5.6
5.6
Executive Transition Costs
—
—
—
1.8
Adjusted Income before Taxes
$ 188.4
$ 107.0
$ 583.6
$ 363.1
Provision for Income Taxes
$ 11.3
$ 17.3
$ 68.5
$ 56.8
Tax Effect from Restructuring and Related Costs
2.9
3.4
5.3
8.7
Tax Effect of Transaction and Related Costs
7.4
0.2
22.3
0.2
Tax Effect of Inventory Step Up
6.2
—
6.2
—
Tax Effect of Intangible Amortization
11.1
2.7
19.0
11.5
Tax Effect of Stock Based Compensation
1.7
0.2
4.5
2.2
Tax Effect of (Gain) Loss on Sales of Assets
—
—
(0.6)
0.1
Tax Effect from Net Loss on Assets Divested/to be Exited
0.1
0.3
1.3
1.2
One Time Tax Items
1.3
—
1.3
—
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
$ 42.0
$ 24.1
$ 127.8
$ 80.7
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
22.3 %
22.5 %
21.9 %
22.2 %
ORGANIC SALES GROWTH
Three Months Ended
January 1, 2022
Commercial
Industrial
Climate
Motion Control
Total Regal
Net Sales Three Months Ended Jan 1, 2022
$ 257.1
$ 146.7
$ 265.8
$ 547.0
$ 1,216.6
Net Sales from Business Acquired
—
—
—
(348.5)
(348.5)
Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
(1.2)
(0.6)
0.1
0.6
(1.1)
Organic Sales Three Months Ended Jan 1, 2022
$ 255.9
$ 146.1
$ 265.9
$ 199.1
$ 867.0
Net Sales Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021
$ 226.4
$ 139.8
$ 224.5
$ 189.8
$ 780.5
Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Jan 2, 2021
$ 226.4
$ 139.8
$ 224.5
$ 189.8
$ 780.5
Three Months Ended Jan 1, 2022 Organic Sales Growth %
13.0 %
4.5 %
18.4 %
4.9 %
11.1 %
Three Months Ended Jan 1, 2022 Net Sales Growth %
13.6 %
4.9 %
18.4 %
188.2 %
55.9 %
ORGANIC SALES GROWTH
Year Ended
January 1, 2022
Commercial
Industrial
Climate
Motion Control
Total Regal
Net Sales Year Ended Jan 1, 2022
$ 1,032.1
$ 576.3
$ 1,030.6
$ 1,171.3
$ 3,810.3
Net Sales from Business Acquired
—
—
—
(348.5)
(348.5)
Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates
(20.5)
(18.9)
(3.1)
(7.7)
(50.2)
Organic Sales Year Ended Jan 1, 2022
$ 1,011.6
$ 557.4
$ 1,027.5
$ 815.1
$ 3,411.6
Net Sales Year Ended Jan 2, 2021
$ 820.2
$ 528.8
$ 846.8
$ 711.2
$ 2,907.0
Adjusted Net Sales Year Ended Jan 2, 2021
$ 820.2
$ 528.8
$ 846.8
$ 711.2
$ 2,907.0
Year Ended Jan 1, 2022 Organic Sales Growth %
23.3 %
5.4 %
21.3 %
14.6 %
17.4 %
Year Ended Jan 1, 2022 Net Sales Growth %
25.8 %
9.0 %
21.7 %
64.7 %
31.1 %
