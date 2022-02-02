In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings, several Everspring-powered programs at the University of Kansas, Marquette, Santa Clara and William & Mary are at the top of their categories.

Everspring-Supported Online Programs Garner Top Spots in U.S. News & World Report's Ranking of Best Online Programs for 2022 In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings, several Everspring-powered programs at the University of Kansas, Marquette, Santa Clara and William & Mary are at the top of their categories.

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring-supported programs across four universities have achieved top rankings in the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Online Programs list, released last week. The programs include master's degrees in business, education and information technology at the University of Kansas, Santa Clara University, Marquette University and William & Mary.

U.S. News & World Reports evaluates online programs based on quality of engagement, student outcomes, student services, technology and other key factors to help students select the best program for their needs. Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, helps universities build and grow highly ranked, market-ready online programs through market research, marketing and enrollment, instructional design and faculty engagement, admissions and student services.

University of Kansas School of Education & Human Sciences Online Program Rankings 2022:

No. 1 – Online Master's in Special Education for the third year running

No. 11 – Online graduate education programs for veterans

No. 12 – Online Master's in Educational Administration

No. 14 – Online Master's in Curriculum and Instruction

University of Kansas School of Business Online Program Rankings 2022:

No. 10 – Online MBA for veterans

No. 16 – Online Master of Business Administration

No. 24 – General management specialty within online MBA

Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business Online Program Rankings 2022:

No. 10 – Marketing specialty within online MBA

No. 12 – Finance specialty within online MBA

No. 49 – Online Master's in Business Programs (Non-MBA)

No. 62 – Online Master of Business Administration

Marquette University Department of Computer Science Online Program Rankings 2022:

No. 14 – Online Master's in Computing

William & Mary Raymond A. Mason School of Business Online Program Rankings 2022:

No. 18 – Online Master's in Business Programs (Non-MBA)

No. 19 – General management specialty within online MBA

No. 37 – Online Master of Business Administration

No. 53 – Online MBA for veterans

"These universities are leaders in online graduate education because they have done what it takes to build high-caliber online programs that are consistent with their high academic standards and well-established brands. Their impressive rankings reflect the quality and impact we have achieved through our partnerships," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "The rankings amplify what we already know about our partners: They are committed to providing distinctive, engaging online learning experiences that result in outstanding educational and career outcomes for their students."

Everspring is proud to support these well-respected universities' programs in providing high-quality online graduate opportunities that have real impact for students.

