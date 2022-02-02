Capital Health Neurosurgeon Contributes to Developing National Guidelines for the Treatment of Metastatic Brain Tumors

HOPEWELL, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Navid Redjal, director of Neurosurgical Oncology at Capital Health's Center for Neuro-Oncology, recently co-authored "Treatment for Brain Metastases: ASCO-SNO-ASTRO Guideline," to provide direction for clinicians who treat patients with brain metastases. Dr. Redjal collaborated with a multidisciplinary panel of national and international brain tumor specialists to develop the new guidelines, with contributions from members of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Society of Neuro-oncology, and the American Society of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Navid Redjal (PRNewswire)

"At Capital Health, we are committed to advancing care in order to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Redjal. "I'm excited to be part of this collaboration with experts from across the country and around the world that provides leadership to the broader medical community and takes care to the next level for patients with brain tumors."

The guideline, which is available in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and Neuro-Oncology, will have wide application in informing clinical practice. Treatment options include surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, whole brain radiation therapy, systemic targeted therapy/chemotherapy, or a combination of these options.

Capital Health's Center for Neuro-Oncology, part of Capital Institute for Neurosciences and Capital Health Cancer Center, is the region's leader in diagnosing and treating tumors of the brain and central nervous system. The Center approaches the treatment of brain cancer in a personalized, comprehensive, multidisciplinary manner in which patients are treated by a team that includes neurosurgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, and support staff. The Center for Neuro-Oncology also participates in and develops numerous research studies and clinical trials to help provide greater understanding of these conditions and establish new methods to diagnose and treat them.

For more information about Dr. Redjal and Capital Health's Center for Neuro-Oncology, visit https://www.capitalhealth.org/medical-services/center-for-neuro-oncology

(PRNewsFoto/Capital Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Health