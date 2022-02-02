- The seamless, "lights-out" integration between the Surefire CRM and Mortgage Marketing Engine and the Empower loan origination system (LOS) is designed to help mortgage lenders create a customer-for-life experience

Black Knight's Surefire CRM and Mortgage Marketing Engine Is Now Available via a Seamless Integration with the Empower LOS - The seamless, "lights-out" integration between the Surefire CRM and Mortgage Marketing Engine and the Empower loan origination system (LOS) is designed to help mortgage lenders create a customer-for-life experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that Surefire , Black Knight's industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software , has been seamlessly integrated with its Empower LOS , an end-to-end loan origination platform. This "lights-out" integration will offer greater support for mortgage lenders to power retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels through the loan application process and beyond.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Known for its powerful marketing automation and mortgage-specific creative content, Surefire now works in conjunction with Empower version 9.2 to drive lead management, application nurturing, and customer-for-life experiences—based on the lender's pre-defined configurations. As loans are set up within Empower and go through the loan application process, the data is automatically shared with the Surefire software to take advantage of the platform's unparalleled marketing capabilities. This seamless integration between the two platforms is designed to keep the borrower engaged throughout the different milestones to create a customer-for-life experience.

Surefire enables other participants involved in the transaction—such as real estate agents, loan officer assistants and title insurance agents—to communicate status and share updates, all while educating the borrower with dynamic videos and content connected to each step of the process. Surefire also helps with workflows designed to nudge the borrower through the loan process, sending them reminders, updates on their application, and next steps as needed.

"By tightly integrating Surefire with the most current version of Empower, Black Knight is able to offer lights-out support that engages the borrower throughout the loan application process in a more enriching, automated approach," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "Lenders can choose how much influence on the communication path they want, taking full advantage of Surefire's marketing capabilities to create a stronger connection with borrowers that goes beyond the application life cycle."

Lenders can also access Surefire's curated marketing campaigns to continue driving growth and creating sales opportunities. Lenders can tune and tailor each campaign to meet their specific needs, and effectively communicate value to potential or existing borrowers.

The Surefire CRM and mortgage marketing engine helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new customers, earn repeat business and gain referrals with intuitive, automated workflows and award-winning content of interest to borrowers. The Empower LOS offers a single system to originate first mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit, improving data integrity and security, significantly reducing errors and eliminating the need for duplicate entries associated with managing multiple systems. Together, these systems enhance the digital mortgage experience for both lenders and borrowers.

Integration with the Surefire software is now available to users of Empower version 9.2.

