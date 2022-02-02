Ara Partners Hires George Yong as Partner

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, has hired Churchill George Yong as a Partner to lead the firm's infrastructure strategy. Mr. Yong has over 15 years of experience in infrastructure private equity investment across the energy and industrial sectors.

"We are pleased to welcome George to Ara's senior investment team," said Charles Cherington, Managing Partner of Ara. "He is an experienced sustainable infrastructure investor with deep exposure to Ara's target sectors. We expect George to play a crucial role in the growth of our infrastructure strategy as we seek to further strengthen Ara's position as a long-term player in the decarbonization space."

"George has unique and varied experience as a private equity investor in low-carbon infrastructure that is a tremendous addition to our team," added Troy Thacker, Managing Partner of Ara. "His asset-level focus augments the strengths of our team and aligns well with the attractive investment opportunities we see across North America and Europe."

"I am extremely excited to join the Ara team which has built an outstanding investment franchise in recent years," said George Yong. "I look forward to leveraging my infrastructure expertise to further differentiate Ara's unique approach to industrial decarbonization investment."

Prior to joining Ara, Mr. Yong was a Managing Director and member of the Investment Committee at ArcLight Capital ("ArcLight"), a multi-billion infrastructure private equity manager. During his decade-long tenure at ArcLight, Mr. Yong led numerous transactions in sectors such as power generation, industrials, transportation, and downstream infrastructure. He originated and led a wide range of transactions spanning project development & construction, corporate asset carve-outs, joint ventures with industry incumbents, take-privates, and management buyouts. Notably, many of Mr. Yong's transactions have focused on leveraging existing infrastructure such as bulk liquid terminals and retail convenience stores to facilitate the transition to the low-carbon economy. While at ArcLight, Mr. Yong also served on and chaired the boards of numerous portfolio companies, and was active in fundraising and recruiting efforts.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Yong served as a consultant at FTI Consulting and Charles River Associates, where he implemented multivariate economic simulation models to help clients such as private equity firms and utilities value power generation infrastructure assets across North America. He started his career as a natural gas analyst at Saracen Energy, an energy commodities hedge fund, where he supported senior traders with rigorous natural gas market analytics, and also traded NYMEX natural gas futures.

Mr. Yong holds a bachelor of science in chemical biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

