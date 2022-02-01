'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' Now Streaming on Netflix <span class="legendSpanClass">Hit Reality Television Series Available in Over 150 Countries</span>

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship™ (ONE) today announced that its highly acclaimed non-scripted reality television program, "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition," is now available to Netflix subscribers in over 150 countries* around the world.

This all-new take on "The Apprentice" features 16 candidates from across the globe who participate in a series of business tasks and physical challenges with world-renowned CEOs and World Champion athletes.

The show is led by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who has built a US$1-billion sports media empire alongside his team.

"We are excited to share 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' with Netflix viewers all around the globe," said Sityodtong. "Join me on my mission to unleash greatness from 16 candidates who are competing for a US $250,000 job offer and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become my protege."

The show launched in Asia earlier this year and garnered an estimated 4 million viewers on premiere night, beating other top-rated reality competition premieres including "America's Got Talent" Season 20, "MasterChef Singapore" Season 2, "The Voice" Season 20, and "The Masked Singer" Season 5 to emerge as the most-watched 2021 season premiere of all English-language reality series on TV in Asia by broadcast reach. The show's run in Asia also garnered 30 million in cumulative reach, in addition to an average of 3.5 million reach per episode**.

The first season of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" consists of 13 episodes. Viewers can follow their local candidates, who hail from Singapore, Germany, The Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, India, Russia, Venezuela, Thailand, and more.

*Not available in Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, China, Denmark, Fiji, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niue, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Sweden, The Netherlands Antilles, Tonga, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vanuatu

**Data sources: Nielsen, IMDA, Kantar

About "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition"

"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" invites 16 candidates handpicked from around the world to compete in a high-stakes competition involving business and physical challenges. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work directly under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.

CEOs in special guest appearances on "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" include Grab CEO Anthony Tan, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose, Catcha Group Co-Founder and Group CEO Patrick Grove, and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal, among others.

Athletes in special guest appearances include martial arts legends Georges St-Pierre and Renzo Gracie, former ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren, former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera, ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious Johnson, Indian Wrestling Champion Ritu Phogat, Karate World Champion Sage Northcutt, and ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.

About Group ONE Holdings

Group ONE Holdings (ONE) is Asia's largest global sports media platform with a broadcast to 150+ countries around the world. According to Nielsen, ONE ranks amongst the world's top 10 biggest sports media properties for viewership and engagement. Through its marquee sports properties (ONE Championship and ONE Esports) and its passionate millennial community, ONE is a celebration of Asia's greatest cultural phenomena, Martial Arts and Gaming, and the deep-rooted Asian values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. ONE broadcasts across 150+ territories with some of the largest networks and digital broadcasters, including Star Sports, Beijing TV, iQIYI, One Sports, Abema, IB, Turner Sports, SCTV, Vidio, Laliga TV, Startimes, Thairath TV, RTM, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, RedeTV and more.

