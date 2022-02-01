Smart-Thermometer May Replace a Stethoscope

HOLON, Israel and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfson Medical Center and OmnySense Ltd. have commenced a clinical trial to evaluate the use of OmnySense technology to monitor and analyze respiratory sounds as recorded at the mouth.

OmnySense device enables a remote tracking of patients at home, by measuring temperature, ECG, respiratory sounds, pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood oxygenation. (PRNewsfoto/Wolfson Medical Center,OmnySense Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

OmnySense is an Israeli startup company that is pioneering the use of a next-generation smart-thermometer which measures multiple parameters as part of an integrated device/cloud Digital Health information system. An in-mouth microphone within this thermometer-shaped device detects respiratory sounds and transmits them to the cloud for analysis using the company's algorithms, to detect and analyze lung sounds indicating medical conditions. Vital signs and other parameters measured by the current version of the device include temperature, ECG, pulse rate, respiratory rate, respiratory sounds and blood oxygenation – enabling a remote medical team to remotely track the health condition of patients at home.

Wolfson Medical Center is a leading Israeli hospital with expertise in pediatrics, cardiology ophthalmology and genetics, and with extensive experience in running clinical trials for new medical innovations. This specific clinical trial is being run by Dr. Doron Menachemi, Head of Internal Medical Department F, the Brunner Institute for Cardiovascular Research, Wolfson Medical Center, who specializes in internal medicine, cardiology and early adoption of medical devices.

The clinical trial started with a proof of concept, and now the testing of patients is underway. In this trial, the respiratory sounds as detected by the OmnySense device are being compared to those same sounds as detected using a standard stethoscope at 10 locations on the chest and the back of the patients. As explained by Dr. Menachemi, "The objective of the trial is to map the lung sounds as detected by a stethoscope to the sounds detected by the OmnySense device. If successful, this will constitute a major step towards enabling remote analysis of the respiratory condition of patients at home, where the patient just uses a simple thermometer-shaped device."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737131/OmnySense_Ltd.jpg

Contacts:

Wolfson Medical Center Dr. Ornit Cohen, Head, Research & Innovation Authority: ornitc@wmc.gov.il

OmnySense Ltd. Yossi Aldar, CEO: yossi@omnysense.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OmnySense Ltd.; Wolfson Medical Center