IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performio, the leading enterprise-grade sales commission software solution, has announced that it has grown 77% year over year with notable expansion in the US market and several exciting new initiatives.

Performio Announces Record Company and Product Growth in 2021 (PRNewswire)

Key initiatives for the company in 2021 included scaling the organization with critical new hires brought in to build out the team. Performio introduced a new website and industry thought leadership content, in addition to launching strategic advertising partnerships and channel partnerships with Workcentive and OpenSymmetry. Performio also launched the SaaS Blueprint, the first sales commission software designed specifically for SaaS companies. In addition, Performio was featured in Gartner's 2021 Sales Performance Management Market Guide as a leading vendor to watch.

Performio's product and engineering group achieved SOC1 and SOC2 compliance, a critical necessity for its growing enterprise customer base. Important product development enhancements included improvements in UX, aggregate reporting and DocuSign integration. Performio also introduced premium 24x7 worldwide support to better serve its growing global customer base. Finally, Performio launched a new engineering innovation hub based in Bangalore, India led by seasoned software engineering professional Prakash Mysore.

"Performio continues to invest heavily in our product and team," said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. "We are on a mission to eliminate the pain of sales comp by delivering the easiest to use enterprise-grade incentive compensation management solution in the market. As part of this mission, we are dedicated to continuous product improvement, high quality implementations, superior customer support, and a commitment to making Performio a great place to work for our employees. The addition of Dennis Dresser and Ken Hoang to our Board of Advisors and James Berry, VP Professional Services, has also been invaluable as we scale Performio."

Performio continues to invest in hiring and retaining the best talent in the industry and is pleased to announce that it doubled its team in 2021.

About Performio

Performio is a new breed of incentive compensation management software that combines enterprise-grade functionality with the ease of use required of modern software applications. Their product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies worldwide such as Atlantic Broadband, Cerapedics, Contentful, Cybereason, Johnson & Johnson, Optus, Service Express, Vodafone, Wedbush Securities, and WP Engine. Performio's feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Performio