OnPoint Kicks Off Refer a Friend Campaign Benefiting the Oregon Food Bank OnPoint's popular Refer a Friend campaign has raised more than $223,100 for five non-profit organizations over the last four years.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union today kicked off its seventh Refer a Friend campaign benefiting local non-profits, which provides members with the opportunity to support local community organizations and also introduce friends and family to OnPoint's full range of financial services. The beneficiary of this latest effort is the Oregon Food Bank, the region's leading organization dedicated to ending hunger and its root causes. Refer a Friend incentivizes OnPoint members year-round to recommend the credit union to their friends, family or business associates by giving $50 to both the new and referring member when an account is opened. At select times throughout the year*, OnPoint donates $50 to local non-profits for each new account opened through Refer a Friend. The campaign benefiting the Oregon Food Bank begins today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and concludes on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

"Access to food is one of the most fundamental human rights, and yet thousands of our neighbors wake up each day unsure of where they will find their next meal," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Food insecurity in our region is on the rise as the costs of food, housing and utilities remain at historic levels. Now more than ever, we are proud to support Oregon Food Bank in its fight to eliminate hunger. We invite our community to join us in supporting them at this critical time."

The Oregon Food Bank served more than one million people in 2021 and 1.7 million people in 2020—a sharp increase from the 860,000 served in 2019, reflecting a high degree of need that the food bank is helping to meet. The non-profit operates five regional food banks and works with 16 others, in addition to more than 1,400 food assistance sites across Oregon and Southwest Washington. Since its founding in 1982, the Oregon Food Bank has cultivated a community-led network of people working to end hunger for good by addressing both the immediate need for food distribution and the promotion of sustainable, longer-term solutions.

"Our incredible network of food banks and partner organizations welcomed nearly 1.7 million community members to a food assistance site in the pandemic's wake," said Nicole Rexhouse, Oregon Food Bank spokesperson. "With strong support from OnPoint's members, we're able to meet today's challenges head-on—while working toward achieving the long-term changes we need to end hunger for good."

OnPoint's last Refer a Friend campaign, held in March 2021, raised more than $39,000 for the Oregon Humane Society. Over the course of the Refer a Friend program, OnPoint has donated $223,100 to five organizations. OnPoint members who are interested in learning more can visit www.onpointcu.com/rates-rewards/refer-a-friend/ or their local OnPoint branch.

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 465,000 members and with assets of $9.0 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

At Oregon Food Bank, we believe that food and health are basic human rights for all. We know that hunger is not just an individual experience; it is also a community-wide symptom of barriers to employment, education, housing and health care. That's why we work on two fronts in our mission to end hunger in Oregon: we build community connections to help people access nutritious, affordable food today; and we build community power to eliminate the root causes of hunger for good. For more information, visit www.oregonfoodbank.org.

*Consumer referral: To participate, you must open a new membership with a personal checking account and receive direct deposit of at least $100 to that account within 60 days of the open date. Bonus of $50 will be credited to the accounts of you and the friend who referred you approximately 60 days after new account is opened. Accounts must be open and in good standing at time of payout to receive bonus. As of 1/1/2022, APY (annual percentage yield) for Interest Checking is 0.05%. APY is subject to change. $500 minimum balance for Interest Checking; no minimum balance for OnPoint Checking. When Interest Checking average monthly balance falls below $500, a $7 monthly service fee applies. Fees may reduce earnings.



Business referral: To participate, you must open a new membership with a business checking account and receive $250 in deposits to that account within 60 days of the open date. A bonus of $50 will be credited to the accounts of you and your friend who referred you approximately 60 days after new account is opened. Accounts must be open and in good standing at time of payout to receive bonus.

We will inform your friend or business associate about your account opening when we credit the $50 to their account. Bonus will be included on a 1099-INT for tax purposes. Cannot be combined with other offers for opening a new membership, such as new branch promotions or OnPoint Savers.

