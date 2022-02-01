Nucleus Announces Record Growth

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus , the leading provider of global integrated solutions to enable U.S. companies to expand worldwide and sell their products and services overseas, today announced revenue growth in excess of 20% in calendar 2021.

"Nucleus has successfully weathered the continuing pandemic and has expanded through a combination of organic growth of existing clients, new clients and excellent client retention arising from our commitment to providing the highest quality service," said Dr. Shan Nair, President of Nucleus. "We have seen compliance and HR regulations change at record levels in many countries. Our expertise has helped clients remain compliant throughout regardless of the size of their international footprint by identifying and resolving critical HR, tax, and regulatory issues that they face month to month."

"Hand in hand with our growth, we have been privileged to be joined by a significant number of experienced colleagues who include three additional Client Service Directors and two Senior Managers. We have also seen the opening of an additional office in Beijing", says Anup Pendse, Senior Director of Global Operations.

"We are excited to continue to help U.S. companies take advantage of the new opportunities presented by the changing international landscape as their trusted partner in international expansion," said Rohit Tarkunde, VP of Business Development.

About Nucleus (www.nucleus-co.com)

Nucleus, the leading provider of a global integrated solution to help U.S. companies expand internationally and sell their products and services overseas, provides accounting, HR, legal, tax and compliance services for the setup, ongoing support, and local country compliance of a company's international operations. Our model of a single-point-of-contact Client Service Director experienced across disciplines and countries, supported by internal teams of experienced advisors, helps clients expand their businesses at speed while minimizing risk. We support U.S. companies with operations in more than 50 countries including many "emerging market" countries. We have offices in Santa Clara CA, Naples FL, Bristol (UK), Mumbai and Pune (India), Beijing and Singapore.

