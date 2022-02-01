M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

Strong fourth quarter results help drive record full year home sale revenues and net income
DENVER, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"MDC delivered another quarter of strong operating results in the fourth quarter of 2021, posting double digit year-over-year increases to both home sale revenues and earnings per share," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry A. Mizel. "The fourth quarter also capped an outstanding year for MDC, as we eclipsed the $5 billion mark for home sale revenues and increased our fully diluted earnings per share by over 50% as compared to the previous year. With a record $4.3 billion backlog to end the year and an improving margin profile, we believe we are in a great position to improve on these results in 2022."

Mr. Mizel continued, "The housing industry continues to see healthy demand and pricing power in many markets across the country, driven by strong local economies, rising incomes and favorable demographics. Equally important has been the ongoing lack of existing home supply which has fueled the need for new home construction. We believe these market dynamics will persist for the foreseeable future, creating a favorable fundamental backdrop for our industry and particularly for MDC."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "We made further improvements to our capital structure in the fourth quarter by retiring the remaining $126 million of our 5.500% senior notes due in 2024. Our leverage ratios remain below the industry average, and our credit ratings are among the best in the industry. This financial strength provides us with a cost of capital advantage over many of our peers and allows us to pay the industry-leading annualized dividend of $2.00 per share. It also allows us to better manage our business through a homebuilding cycle, which has been a long-standing hallmark of MDC's strategy."

"Order activity stayed above normal seasonal levels during the quarter as our monthly absorption rate came in at 4.5 sales per community," said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The solid demand trends were evident across our geographic footprint, with each of our homebuilding regions posting an absorption rate above third quarter levels. These order results are a testament to the health of the housing market as well as to our dual strategy of adhering to a build-to-order operating model and focusing on the more affordable segments of the market. We believe these demand drivers will continue into the new year, positioning our company for growth in 2022."

2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Fourth Quarter

Home sale revenues increased 22% to $1.44 billion from $1.18 billion


Unit deliveries up 4% to 2,663


Average selling price of deliveries up 17% to $539,000

Homebuilding pretax income increased 36% to $193.5 million from $142.3 million


Gross margin from home sales increased 150 basis points to 23.5% from 22.0%


Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 90 basis points to 9.1%


Loss on debt retirement of $11.4 million in the current quarter.

Net income of $162.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, up 10% from $147.5 million or $2.03 per diluted share


Effective tax rate of 22.2% vs. 13.9%

Dollar value of net new orders increased 9% to $1.43 billion from $1.32 billion


Monthly sales absorption rate of 4.5 vs. 4.7 in prior period quarter


Average selling price of net orders up 12%

2021 Full Year Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Full Year

Home sale revenues increased 36% to $5.10 billion from $3.77 billion


Unit deliveries up 22% to 9,982

Homebuilding pretax income increased 74% to $659.7 million from $378.5 million


Gross margin from home sales of 23.1% vs. 20.8%


SG&A rate improved to 9.7% vs. 10.7%


Loss on debt retirement of $23.6 million in the current year

Financial services pretax income increased 16% to $92.0 million from $79.0 million

Net income of $573.7 million, or $7.83 per diluted share, up 56% from $367.6 million or $5.17 per diluted share


Effective tax rate of 23.7% vs. 19.7%

Dollar value of net new orders increased 11% to $6.04 billion from $5.46 billion

2022 Outlook and Other Selected Information1

Backlog dollar value at December 31, 2021 up 32% year-over-year to $4.30 billion


Backlog units up 15% to 7,640

Lots controlled of 38,080 at December 31, 2021, up 29% year-over-year

Projected home deliveries for the 2022 first quarter between 2,000 and 2,300


Projected average selling price for 2022 first quarter unit deliveries between $550,000 and $560,000


Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2022 first quarter of approximately 25% (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments)

Projected full year 2022 home deliveries between 10,500 and 11,000 assuming no improvements in our average sale-to-close cycle time from those experienced during the fourth quarter of 2021

Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on January 24, 2022, up 35% from the prior year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021)


Consistent record of stable or increasing dividends for more than 25 years

1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin and Albuquerque. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020










(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:








Home sale revenues

$

1,435,124


$

1,180,987


$

5,102,456


$

3,765,379

Home cost of sales

(1,096,946)


(921,060)


(3,924,093)


(2,982,668)

Inventory impairments

(1,600)



(1,600)


Total cost of sales

(1,098,546)


(921,060)


(3,925,693)


(2,982,668)

Gross profit

336,578


259,927


1,176,763


782,711

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(130,023)


(117,949)


(493,993)


(403,218)

Loss on debt retirement

(11,421)



(23,571)


Interest and other income

981


868


5,965


4,233

Other expense

(2,595)


(569)


(5,476)


(5,209)

Homebuilding pretax income

193,520


142,277


659,688


378,517









Financial Services:








Revenues

30,767


44,179


152,212


135,832

Expenses

(16,555)


(16,064)


(64,477)


(52,465)

Other income (expense), net

1,416


902


4,271


(4,372)

Financial services pretax income

15,628


29,017


92,006


78,995









Income before income taxes

209,148


171,294


751,694


457,512

Provision for income taxes

(46,487)


(23,806)


(178,037)


(89,930)

Net income

$

162,661


$

147,488


$

573,657


$

367,582









Comprehensive income

$

162,661


$

147,488


$

573,657


$

367,582









Earnings per share:








Basic

$

2.30


$

2.11


$

8.13


$

5.33

Diluted

$

2.21


$

2.03


$

7.83


$

5.17









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

70,303,149


69,581,552


70,174,281


68,531,856

Diluted

73,110,624


72,170,707


72,854,601


70,676,581









Dividends declared per share

$

0.50


$

0.37


$

1.67


$

1.29

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) 



December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020






(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)

ASSETS




Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

485,839


$

411,362

Restricted cash

12,799


15,343

Trade and other receivables

98,580


72,466

Inventories:




Housing completed or under construction

1,917,616


1,486,587

Land and land under development

1,843,235


1,345,643

Total inventories

3,760,851


2,832,230

Property and equipment, net

60,561


61,880

Deferred tax asset, net

17,942


11,454

Prepaids and other assets

106,562


101,685

Total homebuilding assets

4,543,134


3,506,420

Financial Services:




Cash and cash equivalents

104,821


77,267

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

282,529


232,556

Other assets

33,044


48,677

Total financial services assets

420,394


358,500

Total Assets

$

4,963,528


$

3,864,920

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$

149,488


$

98,862

Accrued and other liabilities

370,910


300,735

Revolving credit facility

10,000


10,000

Senior notes, net

1,481,781


1,037,391

Total homebuilding liabilities

2,012,179


1,446,988

Financial Services:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

97,903


95,630

Mortgage repurchase facility

256,300


202,390

Total financial services liabilities

354,203


298,020

Total Liabilities

2,366,382


1,745,008

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,668,093 and 64,851,126 issued and 
     outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

707


649

Additional paid-in-capital

1,709,276


1,407,597

Retained earnings

887,163


711,666

Total Stockholders' Equity

2,597,146


2,119,912

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,963,528


$

3,864,920

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020










(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:








Net income

$

162,661


$

147,488


$

573,657


$

367,582

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:








Stock-based compensation expense

12,823


11,526


39,655


30,062

Depreciation and amortization

7,736


8,285


31,666


27,166

Inventory impairments

1,600



1,600


Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities




8,285

Gain on sale of other assets



(2,014)


Loss on retirement of debt

11,421



23,571


Deferred income tax expense

(1,641)


2,195


(6,488)


10,688

Net changes in assets and liabilities:








Trade and other receivables

30,195


4,697


(25,334)


(12,815)

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

(33,608)


(72,050)


(49,973)


(35,535)

Housing completed or under construction

29,179


(62,613)


(431,926)


(449,882)

Land and land under development

(378,602)


(123,742)


(497,364)


(15,032)

Prepaids and other assets

(1,374)


(24,618)


8,545


(44,932)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

38,142


56,295


126,415


91,318

Net cash used in operating activities

(121,468)


(52,537)


(207,990)


(23,095)









Investing Activities:








Purchases of marketable securities




(10,804)

Sales of marketable securities




59,266

Proceeds from sale of other assets



2,014


Purchases of property and equipment

(6,665)


(5,892)


(29,693)


(26,777)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(6,665)


(5,892)


(27,679)


21,685









Financing Activities:








Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net

40,506


71,529


53,910


52,774

Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net




(5,000)

Payments of senior notes

(140,557)



(276,951)


(250,000)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



694,662


298,050

Dividend payments

(35,340)


(25,952)


(118,529)


(89,008)

Payments of deferred debt issuance costs


(4,471)


(1,720)


(4,471)

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(663)


(1,149)


(16,216)


28,825

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(136,054)


39,957


335,156


31,170









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(264,187)


(18,472)


99,487


29,760

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:








Beginning of period

867,646


522,444


503,972


474,212

End of period

$

603,459


$

503,972


$

603,459


$

503,972









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:








Homebuilding:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

485,839


$

411,362


$

485,839


$

411,362

Restricted cash

12,799


15,343


12,799


15,343

Financial Services:








Cash and cash equivalents

104,821


77,267


104,821


77,267

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

603,459


$

503,972


$

603,459


$

503,972

New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


% Change


Homes


Home
Sale
Revenues


Average
Price


Homes


Home
Sale
Revenues


Average
Price


Homes


Home
Sale
Revenues


Average
Price




















(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,408


$

770,695


$

547.4


1,389


$

658,307


$

473.9


1

%


17

%


16

%

Mountain

781


462,807


592.6


810


407,160


502.7


(4)

%


14

%


18

%

East

474


201,622


425.4


365


115,520


316.5


30

%


75

%


34

%

Total

2,663


$

1,435,124


$

538.9


2,564


$

1,180,987


$

460.6


4

%


22

%


17

%




Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020



% Change


Homes


Home
Sale
Revenues


Average
Price


Homes


Home
Sale
Revenues


Average
Price


Homes


Home
Sale
Revenues


Average
Price




















(Dollars in thousands)

West

5,732


$

2,964,766


$

517.2


4,412


$

2,106,241


$

477.4


30

%


41

%


8

%

Mountain

2,770


1,567,198


565.8


2,530


1,293,779


511.4


9

%


21

%


11

%

East

1,480


570,492


385.5


1,216


365,359


300.5


22

%


56

%


28

%

Total

9,982


$

5,102,456


$

511.2


8,158


$

3,765,379


$

461.6


22

%


36

%


11

%

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


% Change


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price


Monthly
Absorption
Rate *


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price


Monthly
Absorption
Rate *


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price


Monthly
Absorption
Rate


























(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,424


$

776,984


$

545.6


4.70


1,453


$

712,792


$

490.6


4.75


(2)

%


9

%


11

%


(1)

%

Mountain

704


431,931


613.5


4.27


835


448,908


537.6


4.66


(16)

%


(4)

%


14

%


(8)

%

East

517


225,834


436.8


4.31


420


153,650


365.8


4.41


23

%


47

%


19

%


(2)

%

Total

2,645


$

1,434,749


$

542.4


4.50


2,708


$

1,315,350


$

485.7


4.66


(2)

%


9

%


12

%


(3)

%




Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020


% Change


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price


Monthly
Absorption
Rate *


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price


Monthly
Absorption
Rate *


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price


Monthly
Absorption
Rate


























(Dollars in thousands)

West

6,238


$

3,417,437


$

547.8


5.25


6,099


$

3,078,584


$

504.8


5.29


2

%


11

%


9

%


(1)

%

Mountain

2,926


1,831,755


626.0


4.33


3,337


1,818,833


545.1


4.46


(12)

%


1

%


15

%


(3)

%

East

1,803


789,810


438.1


4.05


1,576


562,419


356.9


4.27


14

%


40

%


23

%


(5)

%

Total

10,967


$

6,039,002


$

550.7


4.75


11,012


$

5,459,836


$

495.8


4.85


%


11

%


11

%


(2)

%

                                *Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions









Average Active Subdivisions


Active Subdivisions


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


%


December 31,


%


December 31,


%


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

West

96


103


(7)

%


101


102


(1)

%


99


96


3

%

Mountain

54


60


(10)

%


55


60


(8)

%


56


62


(10)

%

East

37


31


19

%


40


32


26

%


37


31


19

%

Total

187


194


(4)

%


196


194


1

%


192


189


2

%

Backlog



December 31,


2021


2020


% Change


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price


Homes


Dollar
Value


Average
Price




















(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,216


$

2,328,949


$

552.4


3,710


$

1,831,205


$

493.6


14

%


27

%


12

%

Mountain

2,174


1,402,052


644.9


2,018


1,090,557


540.4


8

%


29

%


19

%

East

1,250


567,695


454.2


927


341,439


368.3


35

%


66

%


23

%

Total

7,640


$

4,298,696


$

562.7


6,655


$

3,263,201


$

490.3


15

%


32

%


15

%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



December 31,


%


2021


2020


Change

Unsold:






Completed

25


48


(48)

%

Under construction

312


131


138

%

Total unsold started homes

337


179


88

%

Sold homes under construction or completed

6,379


4,797


33

%

Model homes under construction or completed

479


498


(4)

%

Total homes completed or under construction

7,195


5,474


31

%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020




Lots
Owned


Lots
Optioned


Total


Lots
Owned


Lots
Optioned


Total


Total %
Change

West

15,968


4,534


20,502


12,335


3,460


15,795


30

%

Mountain

6,660


4,171


10,831


6,279


2,591


8,870


22

%

East

4,304


2,443


6,747


2,868


1,936


4,804


40

%

Total

26,932


11,148


38,080


21,482


7,987


29,469


29

%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change














(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$

66,986



$

53,232



$

13,754


$

246,042



$

184,720



$

61,322

General and administrative expenses as a 
percentage of home sale revenues


4.7

%



4.5

%


 20 bps



4.8

%



4.9

%


-10 bps

Marketing expenses

$

26,240



$

26,275



$

(35)


$

104,435



$

95,103



$

9,332

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home
sale revenues


1.8

%



2.2

%


-40 bps



2.0

%



2.5

%


-50 bps

Commissions expenses

$

36,797



$

38,442



$

(1,645)


$

143,516



$

123,395



$

20,121

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home
sale revenues


2.6

%



3.3

%


-70 bps



2.8

%



3.3

%


-50 bps

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$

130,023



$

117,949



$

12,074


$

493,993



$

403,218



$

90,775

Total selling, general and administrative 
expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues


9.1

%



10.0

%


-90 bps



9.7

%



10.7

%


-100 bps

























Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020










(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$

18,651


$

14,849


$

72,500


$

61,276

Less: Interest capitalized

(18,651)


(14,849)


(72,500)


(61,276)

Homebuilding interest expensed

$


$


$


$









Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$

57,435


$

55,217


$

52,777


$

55,310

Plus: Interest capitalized during period

18,651


14,849


72,500


61,276

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(18,032)


(17,289)


(67,223)


(63,809)

Interest capitalized, end of period

$

58,054


$

52,777


$

58,054


$

52,777

