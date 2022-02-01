InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Device for Delivered Packages (OCC-1573)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple device for protecting a delivered package," said an inventor, from Orange, Calif., "so I invented the DELIVERY PACKAGE CAGE. My design ensures that the package is safe against thieves, rain, snow and other potential damage."

The invention provides an effective way to secure delivered packages outside a home or business. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to leaving a package exposed on a porch. As a result, it helps to prevent theft and damage due to inclement weather and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and discreet design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and small businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1573, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

