HOOD ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Robinhood Markets, Inc. Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in July 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in HOOD:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/robinhood-markets-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22733&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Robinhood you have until February 15, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Robinhood securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the HOOD lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/robinhood-markets-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22733&from=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

