Global Vaccine Packaging Market to Expand 7% Annually Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects global demand for vaccine packaging to rise 6.9% annually to $3.6 billion in 2025. Factors driving this gain will include:

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

continuing worldwide use of established vaccines to prevent diseases such as diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus, human papillomavirus (HPV), measles-mumps-rubella, meningitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, and seasonal influenza

expansion and upgrading of preventive medicine activities, including government-sponsored mass vaccinations of vulnerable age groups

expansion of public educational resources to promote the benefits of vaccines, encourage their greater usage, and inhibit the spread of disinformation about them

the increasing use of higher value vaccine packaging systems with enhanced barrier, safety, and ease-of-use features

Through 2022 and into 2023, the increasing availability and use of vaccines to combat COVID-19 will generate a significant spike in demand for vaccine packaging. However, by 2025 the market is expected to have moderated as the pandemic is brought under control, mass vaccination efforts seize, and average prices for the vaccine fall as production normalizes and a higher proportion of doses are sold to low-income countries.

Glass Vials Remain Popular But See Increased Competition from Prefillable Syringes

Glass vials will be among the most used types of vaccine packaging due to their low cost, strong barrier properties, and breadth of applications served. Demand in the short-term will be bolstered by the widespread distribution of COVD-19 vaccines, which were exclusively packaged in glass vials in 2020 and 2021 as mass vaccination campaigns around the world made multi-dose packaging both efficient and effective.

However, prefillable syringes – which pose a much lower risk of cross contamination and are easier to use because they do not require pre-injection preparation – continue to provide stiff competition to multi-dose glass vial packaging. As the global vaccination rate for COVID-19 increases, it is likely that more doses will be packaged in prefilled syringes, which reduce waste if there are not many people who require doses at the same time.

Want to Learn More?

Global Vaccine Packaging, now available from The Freedonia Group, presents historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for vaccine packaging demand by global region and country. Among the specific products covered are:

vials

prefillable syringes

vial closures

secondary packaging, such as folding boxes and cartons

other vaccine packaging, consisting of ampuls, labels, security components, and miscellaneous accessories

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group