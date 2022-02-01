Eastside Distilling Announces Gold Sponsorship of the 40th Annual Hood To Coast Relay in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and ready-to-drink "RTD" craft cocktails, announced that it is the exclusive distilled and craft spirits partner for the 2022 Providence Cancer Institute Hood To Coast and Portland To Coast Relays. The 40th annual Hood To Coast, presented by Nike, will begin on August 26, 2022 and end on August 27, 2022.

Eastside Distilling (PRNewsfoto/Eastside Distilling, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the main relay events in August, Eastside Distilling will have a presence at all Hood To Coast Race Series events throughout the year, which includes the following one-day relays and road races: Leprechaun Dash (March 19), Cape Lookout Relay (April 30), Seabrook Relay (June 4), Windy River Relay (July 23), High Desert Relay (October 1), and Turkey Trot (November 23).

"Eastside Distilling is excited to support the Mother of All Relays as a Sustainability Sponsor in addition to our Gold Level sponsorship," said Janet Oak, Chief Brand Officer. "We are proud to partner with a Certified B Corporation, and will be working with the Hood To Coast team to create new sustainability efforts during this year's event."

Near the finish line in Seaside, Oregon, relay participants can enjoy tastings of the distillery's Portland Potato Vodka, made with pure water sourced from Mt. Hood, at the Eastside Bar inside the Spirits Garden. Specialty cocktails made with Portland Potato Vodka will also be offered at local bars and restaurants along the race routes.

Hood & Portland To Coast is the largest running and walking relay race in the world. Teams start at the peak of Oregon's iconic Mt. Hood and end at the shores of the Pacific Ocean. The 197-mile (or 130 from Portland) event attracts participants from all 50 states and more than 40 countries annually.

This year, Hood to Coast celebrates its 40th anniversary, having completely sold out for the past 30 straight years. For more information, please visit https://hoodtocoast.com/htc-ptc/.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company's distinguished product lineup includes its newly released Eastside limited-edition spirits portfolio, Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. Eastside is widely recognized for its expertise in blending, aging, and finishing distillates hand-selected from the finest spirit producers worldwide and using locally grown ingredients and pure Oregon water for superior taste and quality. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink mobile canners.

For more information, visit www.eastsidedistilling.com, or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Hood To Coast

The Hood To Coast Relay includes the Hood To Coast Relay, Portland To Coast Relay, and the Portland To Coast Challenge Relay. For 30 straight years and on opening lottery day for 24 years, the events have sold out, drawing nearly 20,000 participants from all 50 states and over 40 countries. Since 2014, participants have raised over $6 million for cancer research, treatment, and support services. Hood To Coast is the first running and competitive sports event ever certified as a B Corp. Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. www.hoodtocoast.com

About HTC Race Series

HTC Race Series proudly owns or operates over 25 world-class events including domestic races Cape Lookout Relay, Seabrook Relay (WA), Windy River Relay, High Desert Relay, and Capitol To Coast Relay (Florida), and road races Leprechaun Dash, Crawfish Crawl, and Turkey Trot. Internationally, franchisees operate Hood To Coast China, Hood To Coast Israel, and Hood To Coast Taiwan. HTC Race Series also operates events on behalf of the American Lung Association, Special Olympics, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Sunshine Division. Since May of 2020, HTC Race Series has partnered with the Sunshine Division by creating and operating the Emergency Food Distribution Network, which has safely delivered over 6 million meals to Portland area residents.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.