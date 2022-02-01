EARI Beverage Group signs a letter of intent to acquire Railway City Brewing Company LTD., after recently concluding the acquisition of Bell City Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (OTC Pink: EARI)

We are pleased to announce that we have signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of Railway City Brewing Company LTD., a craft brewery located in St. Thomas Ontario, Canada.

"This strategic acquisition will enable the company to take advantage of synergies between Bell City Brewing Company, a craft brewery located in Brantford Ontario Canada, acquired by EARI Group in January 2022 and Railway City Brewing Company. These two acquisitions will accelerate our growth into the robust market of craft brewing" stated EARI Group CEO Bernard Rubin and added "The EARI Beverage Group is now well on track with the development of a diversified, growing, and profitable beverage portfolio."

About EARI

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with interests in the hand-crafted spirits, functional beverages, and now the craft beer and enhanced beverage space. In addition, the company owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be utilized to promote our beverage portfolio.

For more information, please visit us at www.earigroup.com

About Railway City Brewing Company LTD.

Railway City Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery located in St. Thomas, Ontario. Pushing the beverage boundaries, Railway City brews gold medal-winning Black Coal Stout and an incredible range of craft beers from Express, our Indian Session Lager to Dead Elephant, our easy drinking Indian Pale Ale. Visit us at www.railwaycitybrewing.com | Instagram @railwaycitybrewing | Twitter: @railwaycity | Facebook:/railwaycity

About the Craft Brewing Industry

A recent report published by Brand Essence Market Research," Craft Beer Market Size 2020 forecast To 2025" confirmed that the craft beer market size reached about USD $41 billion in 2018. The craft beer market size is likely to reach $92.8 billion in 2025, growing at a robust 12.35% CAGR by the end of that year. North America is expected to dominate the global craft beer market over the next 5 years, and EARI is strategically poised to take advantage of this with its unique and talented management team, having the ability to move quickly using a vertically integrated marketing strategy.

Company Websites

www.earigroup.com, www.betta4ubrands.com, www.drinkfury.com ,

www.drinkticklewater.com , www.whiterhinovodka.com, www.neosuperwater.com

www.foodytv.com , http://zegen.com.ph/, www.bellcitybrewing.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

