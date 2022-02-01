Curbio Launches Fix First, Pay-at-Closing Home Improvement Solution in Nashville

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for Realtors and their clients, today announced that they have formally expanded their services into Nashville. This expansion comes on the heels of the company's $65M Series B round, announced late last month.

Curbio is a ground-breaking PropTech company that has set out to transform how realtors get listings market-ready by using technology to drastically improve customer experience. The solution is designed specifically to get homes on the market 60% faster and sold for top dollar, without the hassle of traditional home improvement services. Curbio currently serves 24 markets across the United States, making Nashville its 25th service area.

"Nashville is one of the fastest-selling housing markets in the United States, making it a perfect fit for Curbio as we continue to expand our services," says Pamela Cohn, COO of Curbio. "Curbio is the only turnkey pre-listing home improvement solution on the market, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to Nashville. We can't wait to begin providing Nashville-area real estate agents and brokerages with access to our modern, seamless service that will not only help them meet their client's needs but will also help them grow their business."

Curbio will be entering the Nashville market in partnership with two local brokerages, Parks Realty and The Ashton Real Estate Group. In an industry where demand for concierge services has been consistently on the rise, Curbio's brokerage partnerships program enables brokerages to offer sellers a completely customizable concierge solution that ensures exceptional customer service and helps their brokerage win more listings.

Curbio is a complete solution for pay-at-closing residential home improvement, handling pre-listing renovation projects of any size from start to finish. They are trusted by hundreds of Realtors and brokerages across the country to get every listing to closing faster and sold for top dollar. To learn more about Curbio's services, visit www.Curbio.com.

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

