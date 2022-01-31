Yadea Gears Up to Launch M6 Electric Moped in Overseas Markets Ahead of Chinese New Year

MUNICH, Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Chinese New Year fast approaching, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has announced it will launch its popular M6 electric moped in overseas markets during the festive period. The latest model has undergone comprehensive upgrades to improve the riding experience, and reinforces Yadea's ongoing commitment to help global consumers "Electrify Your Life".

Yadea will launch its M6 electric moped in overseas markets during Chinese New Year. (PRNewswire)

"Yadea would like to wish a warm Happy Chinese Near Year to our customers around the world. This period is widely known as the Spring Festival, as it marks the arrival of a new season and the beginning of a new lunar calendar. Our 2021 M6 model was showcased during the iconic CCTV Spring Festival Gala this time last year, before making its first global appearance at EICMA in Milan. As we welcome the Year of the Tiger, we are excited to bring this iconic e-moped to more overseas markets," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

With its powerful motor, extended battery life and practical design, the M6 delivers a refined traveling experience for riders. The electric moped is packed with 2100W of power that navigates any terrain with ease, as well as a removable battery that supports direct or external charging and lasts up to 70km on a single charge. Beyond power, the M6 delivers unparalleled comfort for riders during commutes, thanks to the new and improved backrest with an ergonomic design, wide cushioned frame, and strategic positioning to provide enhanced back support. Plus, with a large 27L storage compartment, the M6 packs more than enough room to transport items on the go.

Yadea's M6 model retains the vehicle's classic styling to ensure riders always look great on the road. A branded lamp delivers high levels of brightness and exceptional beam range for maximum visibility in a variety of light and weather conditions. Meanwhile, the coat of Swedish Berker Paint is hard-wearing, highly resistant to damage, and guaranteed to look brand new even after three years of use. Multiple color options are available as well, so drivers can show off their personality with their ride.

The M6 model continues the brand's legacy of industry-leading safety design. The high-strength moped body is constructed with premium cold-rolled structural steel and features a CAE-optimized frame. In addition, every vehicle undergoes one million vibration tests and electronic stability control identification to ensure durability. The M6 also harnesses Yadea's independently developed intelligent Battery Management System (BMS), which offers nine levels of protection against common issues including over-current, over-charge, over-discharge, short-circuit, power module failures, and error alarms.

With the strategic global launch of the M6 during the Lunar New Year, Yadea is signaling the dawn of a new beginning for the company. By bringing more of its independent R&D technologies and products overseas, Yadea will continue driving the industry forward and helping more people "Electrify Your Life" in the Year of the Tiger, and beyond.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

