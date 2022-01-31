Ruffles® and LeBron James Introduce New Flamin' Hot® Cheddar and Sour Cream The new Flamin' Hot product will start heating up the chip aisle nationwide in February

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the next chapter of their multi-year partnership, Ruffles®, the Official Chip of the NBA, and global icon LeBron James have teamed up for the release of a new chip flavor and the latest addition to the Flamin' Hot family: Ruffles Flamin' Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips. The all-new mashup combines Cheddar & Sour Cream, the brand's most popular flavor and James' favorite flavor growing up, with the perfect amount of heat. Fans of Flamin' Hot know that it's more than just a flavor – it's an attitude, an edge – that they can embrace with multiple products, including Ruffles Flamin' Hot, Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ, and now Ruffles Flamin' Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream.

The new flavor launch follows James' Ruffles D.N.A. campaign that debuted late last year with a powerful message for fans to embrace the challenges – or "ridges" – they face in life.

"As a kid growing up in Akron, I never imagined where I'd be today, let alone creating a new chip flavor that I know will bring excitement to fans all over," said James. "It goes to show how learning to own your ridges can change your life, and I believe it's so important for future generations to understand and embrace what makes them different."

Leaning into his experience growing up in a single-parent household, James was joined in the Ruffles D.N.A. commercial by four other individuals who owned their ridges and found success on the other side of life's obstacles to inspire others to do the same. Fans can now head to OwnYourRidges.com to watch new videos and learn more about the people featured in the commercial:

Sylvester (Sly) Rupert , Sherman Oaks, Calif. : Sly is a single father with three young boys and an outstanding example of someone who stepped up in the face of adversity to serve an active role filling a void in his young children's lives.

Justin Bishop , Las Vegas, Nev. : After suddenly losing his vision when he was 25 years old, Justin never gave up on his passion for skateboarding. Since then, Justin is proving that embracing your challenges can help you get one step closer to landing the trick.

Greg Reynoso , Oakley, Calif. : Greg experienced the stigma that comes with re-entering society after a 10-year prison sentence and used that to keep pushing forward, ultimately leading him to become the owner and founder of his food truck business called Taste This Kitchen.

Jamie Rodriquez , Long Island, N.Y.: Jamie never let her doubts or disbeliefs of breaking into a male-dominated industry detract her from achieving her dream of being a barber. Instead, she has embraced who she is to advance her creative platform.

With James, Rupert, Bishop, Reynoso and Rodriguez as leading examples of owning your ridges, Ruffles is eager to hear how individuals across the country are owning their ridges by inviting them to join the conversation and post a video on social media with the hashtag #OwnYourRidges for the chance to have their story featured on OwnYourRidges.com.

"Our partnership with LeBron is rooted in positively impacting communities together," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The Own Your Ridges campaign serves as an inspirational platform to elevate and celebrate those owning their ridges for the world to see, and now we're eager to celebrate you – the individuals who continue to own their ridges in daily life – as part of this next chapter."

For more inspiration on how you can own what makes you, you, visit OwnYourRidges.com.

Product Availability

Fans can also check out Snacks.com for more information on the product and the chance to pre-order a collectible bag featuring LeBron James that is only available on the site while supplies last. Ruffles Flamin' Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream will be available nationwide starting early February, joining Jayson Tatum's Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ flavor from February 2021 and Anthony Davis' Ruffles Lime & Jalapeno flavor from January 2020 as the latest chip flavor released by Ruffles and an NBA All-Star. The product is available in 8.5oz bags for $4.79 and 2.5oz bags for $1.99.

About Ruffles

Ruffles is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow Ruffles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America