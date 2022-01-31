MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces 2022 Leadership Award Nominations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium seeks nominations for the 15th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . The Award honors Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.

The premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders (PRNewsfoto/MIT Sloan CIO Symposium) (PRNewswire)

Nominees must hold the title of Chief Information Officer (CIO) or equivalent and must be the highest-level IT leader in the organization. Applicants, including self-nominations, are welcome from for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and will be assessed on a common set of criteria. The award judges include CIOs, industry thought leaders and MIT Sloan-affiliated professionals.

The Award draws applicants from a wide diversity of industries and backgrounds. Past leadership Award winners and their companies have received significant attention and recognition as a result of the Award. Recent Award winners include:

Vipin Gupta , CIO, Toyota Financial Services (TFS) (2021)

Shamim Mohammad , SVP, CIO/CTO, CarMax (2020)

Eash Sundaram , EVP and CDO, JetBlue (2019)

Judging Criteria

Key characteristics of CIO leadership include:

Exceptional Communicator – Articulates a vision for strategic business value from IT and works across the organization to build partnership around this vision. Focuses communications on value and innovation, not technology. Helps all IT staff to understand the business and speak the language of business leaders.

Recognized IT Leader – Clearly demonstrates value-for-money in the management of core IT services – providing the right services at the right price and the right level of quality. Recognized among peers as an effective leader of the IT unit.

Driver of Business Value – Understands the business and needs of the CEO, CFO, Line-of-Business heads and other senior executives. Ensures clear focus on potential and realized value in all IT initiatives. Incorporates IT into business decision-making by participating in key strategic conversations, suggesting innovative uses of IT, and for managing risk.

Trusted Partner – Exercises authority beyond IT itself. Considered a trusted member of the senior executive team, not just a technology leader. Suggests innovative uses of IT to transform the business – and successfully executes the changes. May receive additional non-IT responsibilities such as Chief Operating Officer or VP of Strategy, or strategic temporary roles such as Head of M&A integration.

These criteria are adapted from the award-winning book The Real Business of IT: How CIOs Create and Communicate Value , which draws extensively upon research conducted at MIT Sloan.

"We are looking forward with great expectation to reviewing the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award applications," said MIT Sloan School of Management's Dr. George Westerman, Co-Chair of the Award Program. "It is inspiring to see the innovative projects and value these leaders exemplify each year, demonstrating strategic business value."

All Award recipients will be formally recognized at an exclusive dinner for in-person attendees of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium on May 22, 2022. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The online application can be found at www.mitcio.com/award , and please contact award@mitcio.com with any questions about the application process.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

Editor's Note:

Journalists interested in a press credential should contact Sadie Smith (sadie@warnerpr.com or 717-298-1865), Warner Communications.

Media Contact:

Sadie Smith

Warner Communications

717-298-1865

sadie@warnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT Sloan CIO Symposium