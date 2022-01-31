Lutz M&A Advises Brokers Clearing House on its Acquisition by Integrity Marketing Group

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutz M&A recently announced that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Brokers Clearing House Ltd. ("BHC") in connection with its recent acquisition by Integrity Marketing Group ("Integrity"). Integrity is an Insurtech company innovating insurance with a singular purpose in mind: to help people protect their life, health and wealth. They strive to make the process of securing health and financial wellbeing more simple, beneficial and human. Since their founding in 2006, they have grown to be the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products. Integrity operates out of Dallas, Texas.

BHC helps match clients with the best underwriters, accountants, sales experts and legal professionals specific to their needs. In 1955, BHC became a founding member of LifeMark Partners, a national insurance marketing organization, allowing them to combine the talents and resources of more than 50 of the best brokerage firms in the United States. BHC operates out of West Des Moines, Iowa.

"We really enjoyed working with Bill Kenedy and the Lutz M&A team," said Dan Allison, Managing Partner at Brokers Clearing House. "They were able to help us navigate the deal from due diligence to final closing. We are very happy with the results of the transaction. M&A can be a long and confusing process and we are grateful to have a partner like Lutz on our side."

Commenting on the transaction for Lutz M&A, Bill Kenedy said, "We appreciated the opportunity to work with Dan Allison and the BCH team on this transaction. Integrity made perfect sense as a buyer as they shared the same goal of connecting clients with the best opportunities for securing their financial wellbeing. We believe the combination of BCH and Integrity will produce great solutions for their customers nation-wide."

About Lutz M&A, LLC: Lutz M&A is a Nebraska-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, serving lower middle-market businesses in the Midwest across a range of industries. Lutz M&A is committed to providing its clients with a comprehensive, skilled and professional marketing process not typically available to smaller market companies. For more information, visit www.lutz.us.

