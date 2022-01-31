Lady Gaga Returns to Park MGM for Nine Jazz & Piano Performances Beginning Thursday, April 14

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Lady Gaga today announced she will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas this spring. Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady Gaga will perform her critically acclaimed LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO show over nine dates beginning Thursday, April 14. The shows celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook, in addition to her GRAMMY Award-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.

April – May 2022 Dates

Thursday, April 14

Saturday, April 16

Sunday, April 17

Thursday, April 21

Saturday, April 23

Sunday, April 24

Thursday, April 28

Saturday, April 30

Sunday, May 1

Members of Lady Gaga's Little Monsters fan community will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale from Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. PST to Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. PST. Details and password information will be communicated to the Little Monsters fan community in advance.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official pre-sale credit card of Lady Gaga's Dolby Live residency. Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PST to Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. PST through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's reimagined loyalty rewards program launching tomorrow, February 1, will receive access to a pre-sale running from Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. PST to 10 p.m. PST.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. PST. A limited number of on-stage seats also will be available. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ParkMGM.com, Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com. This show will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event OR full vaccination for entry. More information can be found at parkmgm.com.

Multi-award-winning entertainer Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 37 million global album sales, 65 billion streams and 410 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 55 million likes on Facebook, over 84 million followers on Twitter and over 51 million followers on Instagram.

In 2008, Gaga released her first album The Fame swiftly followed by The Fame Monster (2009). Gaga then went on to release Born This Way (2011), ArtPop (2013), her collaborative album with Tony Bennett Cheek to Cheek (2014), Joanne (2016) and A Star is Born (2018). In May 2020, Gaga released her sixth studio album Chromatica, which features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and is executive produced by BloodPop® and Lady Gaga. Chromatica marked Gaga's 6th consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female artist to do so over a ten-year period (2011-2020). Her collaboration with Ariana Grande for "Rain On Me," marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. The video for "Rain On Me" has amassed over 338 million views, and was nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards, winning Best Cinematography. That same year, Gaga took home the inaugural MTV Tricon Award, for being a triple icon in music, acting, fashion, and activism. USA Today called Chromatica "her best album in a decade," earning her a Grammy for Best Pop Duo Group Performance for "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande.

In October 2021, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett teamed up again to release their second collaborate jazz album, Love For Sale. The album, celebrating the music of Cole Porter, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Jazz Album charts, Amazon and iTunes in its first week of release, with Apple Music confirming it was also the highest streamed jazz album globally in its first week of release. The album also debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The album received six Grammy nominations this year including "Album of the Year," "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album," "Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical," and single nominations for their duet "I Get a Kick Out of You," including "Record of the Year," "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," and "Best Music Video."

In October 2018, Gaga starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the Warner Brothers remake of the classic film, "A Star is Born." Her performance led her to an Oscar Nomination for Best Actress, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, a Critics' Choice Award and National Board of Review Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture. Gaga also co-wrote, produced and performed the song "Shallow," for the film, for which she has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice award for Best Original Song, as well as a British Academy Film Award for Best Original Music. Other credits include, the 2017 Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Half Time show which amassed 117.5 million viewers, her Netflix documentary Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017), and American Horror Story: Hotel (2015), for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series.

Most recently, Gaga stars in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination. For her performance, Gaga has been nominated for a SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, a Critics' Choice award in the Best Actress category, and she has been recognized by the New York Film Critics Circle as their Best Actress this season.

Lady Gaga is also an outspoken activist, philanthropist and supporter of many important issues including LGBT rights, HIV/AIDS awareness and body image issues. In 2012, she launched Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth, embracing differences, and inspiring kindness and bravery. Through the years, they've collected stories of kindness, bravery and resilience from young people all over the world, proving that kindness truly is the universal language. These stories have been collected, along with personal notes of empowerment from Lady Gaga, in her new book, "Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community," available now.

About Park MGM

Park MGM is the Las Vegas Strip's first smoke-free resort, offering an intimate hotel experience on a grand scale. Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites in addition to NoMad Las Vegas' 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites on the resort's top four floors. The resort's robust culinary program features NoMad Library; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Dolby Live, the resort's 5,200-seat entertainment destination, is home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Aerosmith, among other top artists. Park MGM also is home to On The Record, a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828, or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Keith Urban, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; The Doobie Brothers, John Legend, Shania Twain and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

