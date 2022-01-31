<span class="legendSpanClass">89% of respondents rate telehealth as better than or comparable to in-person care</span>

CirrusMD Reveals Findings from New Women's Health Study <span class="legendSpanClass">89% of respondents rate telehealth as better than or comparable to in-person care</span>

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand virtual primary care, today announced the findings from a survey of more than 1,000 women on their perceptions and preferences regarding telehealth. Among the insights from the report are that 89% of women utilizing telehealth believe it to be comparable to or better than in-person care.

CirrusMD (PRNewsfoto/CirrusMD) (PRNewswire)

A key objective of the study was to determine how respondents want to use telehealth for women's health issues, such as birth control, urinary tract infections, and irregular bleeding.

Methodology

The study was commissioned by CirrusMD and conducted by healthcare market research firm, Eliciting Insights . It involved a 19 question survey designed to uncover how women perceive telehealth, how they are currently using it and in what circumstances they find it most helpful. Study findings are based on 1,055 completed survey questionnaires.

To take part in the study, participants needed to:

Identify as female

Be between the ages of 18 and 65

Have had at least one telehealth visit in the past 18 months

To accurately capture a diverse spectrum of opinions, study participants were recruited nationally across various geographies, ages, income ranges, and education levels.

Key Findings

Results of the survey revealed:

89% of women utilizing telehealth believe it to be comparable to or better than in-person care. Over 62% of respondents said they would be less likely to delay care if they had access to on-demand text messaging with a medical provider. 80% of women would consider using a telehealth service in between OB-GYN appointments. Convenience and the ad-hoc nature of texting are the top reasons women would prefer chat to conduct a telehealth consultation.

"Women account for 66% of the telehealth encounters on the CirrusMD Provider Network," said Dr. Donna Baldwin, DO, Chief Clinical Quality & Innovation Officer and Family Medicine Physician at CirrusMD. "The insights from this study will help inform how we tailor our telehealth delivery to address healthcare needs that are important to women."

The results of the study can be found at https://www.cirrusmd.com/womens-health-study .

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. Even during the Omicron phase of the COVID pandemic, patients reach a live, licensed physician in less than a minute via our text-based (or web) app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. Available 24/7/365, CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multispeciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: cirrusmd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CirrusMD