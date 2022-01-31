<span class="legendSpanClass">Foxit PDF Editor Allows Leading Home Builder and Supplier to Do Away with Perpetual Licenses While Providing Entire Workforce with Powerful PDF Tools</span>

California Pacific Homes Deploys Foxit For Efficient and Cost-Effective PDF and eSignature Capabilities

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that California Pacific Homes has selected Foxit PDF Editor to improve efficiency, modernize work processes and help reduce unnecessary cost. California Pacific Homes has been designing and building residential homes for over 50 years with a focus on innovation, architectural integrity, extraordinary craftsmanship, and positive connections with its customers.

Poised for growth, the company was tasked with finding a more efficient, enterprise-wide PDF, eSignature and document integration system. They needed a tool that could meet the needs of a 50-person team that regularly interacts with hundreds of contractors and vendors and thousands of homebuyers. In the past, the company had leveraged Adobe Acrobat and Nitro PDF, but both failed to provide California Pacific Homes with a standardized PDF tool that worked efficiently across their document-intensive organization.

"We'd been using a mix of Nitro PDF and Adobe Acrobat, which was not working for us for a number of different reasons," said Dave Tomita, Director of IT for California Pacific Homes. "With Adobe, the solution could not support our engineers in making changes to drawings and with Nitro, although it could theoretically do the task, it was too slow to be a viable option. Just as importantly, both solutions use a subscription-based model, and we were determined to move away from these costly leasing structures."

With those issues in mind, California Pacific Homes turned to Foxit PDF Editor. The company found that Foxit combined the solution set it needed with a no hassle pricing structure that allowed California Pacific Homes to deploy the tool across the entire organization. It was a huge business benefit to have a standardized PDF tool that could work across all functions of the organization, including purchasing, sales with homebuyers, or markups with architecture firms. The solutions eSign capabilities are also a huge benefit to the company in efficiently and securely finalizing contracts with customers.

Foxit PDF Editor, now an all-in-one eSignature and PDF editing solution, empowers knowledge workers to build better smart PDF documents by providing a comprehensive solution that supports the complete document lifecycle (create, collaborate, edit, manage, share, secure, and track usage) in an affordable and easy-to-use application. This results in improved productivity and enhanced document quality. Foxit PDF Editor is available on all operating systems, including macOS and Windows.

Foxit PDF Editor provides unmatched benefits and features to users, including:

Integration of best-in-class, easy-to-use eSignature capabilities to create, edit and sign legally binding documents without leaving their PDF editor

Ability to efficiently collaborate on document creation

Effectively review documents with team members, customers and clients

Easily collect signatures from multiple contacts and manage the signature workflow

Actively monitor the status of all documents and send reminders to collaborators

Manipulate PDF files and pages

Annotate, share, and collaborate with PDF

Create PDF docs, forms, and portfolios

Document accessibility through assistive technology

"I can't overemphasize the huge productivity increase our team has seen since deploying Foxit PDF across the organization," said Tomita. "Foxit's all in one solution has been incredibly beneficial to our team as purchasing and sales agents are able to stay in one solution for all their needs. Foxit PDF Editor has been one of the easiest implementations I've ever had - it's been great."

To learn more about Foxit PDF Editor, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

