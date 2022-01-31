Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni Named to Charleston Business Magazine's List of 50 Most Influential People for the Fourth Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that its president and CEO Mike Gianoni was named one of the 50 Most Influential People of 2021 by Charleston Business Magazine. The list celebrates individuals for their economic and community impact. Selection of individuals is a result of community nominations and Charleston Business Magazine's staff research.

This is the fourth year Gianoni has been honored on the magazine's Most Influential list. Also featured on this year's list are prominent corporate leaders, elected officials, artists, and community and nonprofit leaders, including many individuals from organizations that are Blackbaud customers.

"I'm humbled to be included on this list alongside so many other inspiring leaders in the local Charleston community," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "At Blackbaud, our vision is to connect an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world. I'm thrilled to see so many individuals from our customer organizations represented on this list. It serves as further proof of the good we can all accomplish when we work together. Congratulations to this year's honorees."

Gianoni took the helm as president and CEO of Blackbaud in 2014. He was recognized by Forbes in 2019 as one of America's Most Innovative Leaders and has been named a Top 50 Saas CEO by The Software Report. Under his leadership, Blackbaud has been honored as a Fortune Change the World company and a repeat Forbes Most Innovative Growth Company. Most recently, Blackbaud was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies and was recognized as a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award winner.

During Gianoni's tenure, Blackbaud has grown to serve millions of users across more than 100 countries, including 1 out of 3 Fortune 500 companies, 80% of the most influential nonprofits, 30 of the 32 largest nonprofit hospitals, 93% of higher education institutions with billion-dollar campaigns, 25 of the largest Catholic Dioceses in the U.S. and more. Earlier this month, Blackbaud announced its acquisition of EVERFI, which will add environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions to its offerings, connecting some of the world's largest companies to social impact opportunities that benefit K-12 students.

Charleston Business Magazine is a resource for Charleston area business leaders, rising stars, entrepreneurs, and people and groups that have a vested interest in the success of the Charleston business community. See the full list of Charleston Business Magazine's 2021 50 Most Influential here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.