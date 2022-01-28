The UNBrokerage Opens in Four New Countries, Puerto Rico and All Around the U.S. Becoming a Business Coaching Company and Lifestyle Brand

REALTY ONE GROUP CRUSHES RECORDS IN 2021 The UNBrokerage Opens in Four New Countries, Puerto Rico and All Around the U.S. Becoming a Business Coaching Company and Lifestyle Brand

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and recently named Franchise Times' only ' Fast & Serious ' real estate brand, crushed its 2021 goals, ending the year at more than 17,00 real estate professionals and strategically expanding into four new countries, Eastern Canada and Puerto Rico.

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

The Las Vegas-based global franchisor completed over 119,000 real estate transactions and paid over $1.1 billion in commission on $47 billion worth of homes sold, a nearly 50% year-over-year increase. In all, the company also sold 92 new franchises as Realty ONE Group has become a business coaching company, doubling down on education offered through its proprietary ONE University (ONE.U).

"We give promise to committed real estate professionals everywhere, especially in other countries, by offering them comprehensive business coaching that helps them be even more productive," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We're unifying REALTOR(R) communities globally, in turn, they're creating stronger communities in the countries they love."

This comes on the heels of a celebrated ranking in which Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 ® list . The company is also being lauded for its charitable activities having impacted nearly 300,000 lives and giving back more than $200,000 to organizations everywhere while planting 139,000 trees through its ONE Tree, ONE World program.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty ONE Group