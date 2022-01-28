Northwestern Mutual Receives Eighth Consecutive Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index Company earns the designation of a "Best Place to Work" for LGBTQ+ workplace equality

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today the company has earned a perfect score of 100 for the eighth consecutive year in the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) survey. The CEI is a leading national benchmarking survey administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, which reports on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"Every day, Northwestern Mutual works tirelessly to develop our world-class culture – one that celebrates the diverse backgrounds, experiences and voices that have helped our company thrive for nearly 165 years," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Northwestern Mutual. "We're incredibly proud and honored by this recognition and committed to being a champion for change, equity and inclusion across all of the communities we proudly serve."

Northwestern Mutual's perfect score earns the company the designation of a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. This year's report rated over 1,200 businesses, evaluating LGBTQ+-related policies and practices including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

Key findings in the 2022 CEI include:

93% of CEI-rated businesses offer a robust set of practices to support organizational LGBTQ+ diversity competency

93% of CEI-rated businesses met the standard of demonstrating at least three efforts of public commitment to the LGBTQ+ community

77% of CEI-rated businesses provide inclusive benefits for same- and different-sex spouses and partners

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion in investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

