The Joint Chiropractic Becomes the Official Chiropractic Partner of Nevada Athletics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces a sponsorship agreement with University of Nevada Athletics. The brand has been named the official chiropractic partner of University of Nevada Athletics for a five-year term through June 2026.

"We are honored to join Wolf Pack Nation and support the student athletes of the University of Nevada," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Chiropractic care provides natural and preventative benefits that are vital to keeping the body balanced, flexible and functioning at its best – especially for amateur athletes. We wish the Wolf Pack continued success in their sports seasons – go Silver and Blue!"

According to the American Chiropractic Association Chiropractic Sports Council, many professional athletic and sports organizations have recognized the value of chiropractic care and a Doctor of Chiropractic's abilities to treat sports-related injuries. Several professional sports regularly incorporate chiropractic care in their training routines, as well as during competition.[1]

"We are thrilled to partner with The Joint Chiropractic, and welcome them to the team," said Director of Athletics Doug Knuth. "We look forward to all of the great benefits this partnership will bring to Nevada Athletics and Wolf Pack fans and the community."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

There are five The Joint Chiropractic clinics located in the greater Reno-Carson City area in northern Nevada, including the newest location in Carson City at 4849 Cochise Street.

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by Joint Ventures LLC.

