FASTFRATE ESTABLISHES FIRST INTERNATIONAL OFFICE IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fastfrate Integrated Logistics, part of Fastfrate Group, announces the grand opening of its new US office on Monday, January 24, 2022.

This new office located in Chicago, Illinois expands Fastfrate's intra U.S. freight capabilities beyond cross-border services and allows for domestic US services.

"Chicago is the perfect city in which to expand our footprint" says Manny Calandrino, CEO of Fastfrate Group. "It allows us to serve the entire USA from one of the great American cities. Customers will receive domestic service from within the United States along with convenient access to a single source of contact within North America for all transportation and logistics solutions offered by Fastfrate."

Fastfrate's Sales and Operations division will work out of the Chicago office while maintaining close ties with Fastfrate's home base of Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada. Services offered from the Chicago office include, TL and LTL, Intermodal, Air, Expedite, Hot-Shot, Drayage and Warehousing and Distribution.

"It's exciting to expand the division in this manner, even as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic. For over 20 years, Fastfrate Integrated Logistics has provided supply chain solutions and transportation and logistics guidance throughout Canada. By establishing our first international office in Chicago, Canadian and U.S. companies can now use Fastfrate Integrated Logistics for all their US domestic freight needs and allows them to keep their Transportation & Logistics operations under one company" adds Frank Figliomeni, President of Fastfrate Integrated Logistics.

"Illinois, really, is one of the major Transportation and Logistics hubs in North America" adds Calandrino. "The state can rightly boast having an efficient road and rail network, numerous major airports and water ports made to handle today's modern shipping needs. When deciding where to open our first office outside of Canada, Chicago Illinois is the obvious choice. We are absolutely thrilled to be here."

About the Fastfrate Group

Headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario, The Fastfrate Group has been providing industry-leading transportation services for more than 50 years. From what started out as an LTL over the road and intermodal carrier, Fastfrate has grown into a diverse group comprised of multiple companies operating across Canada. This evolution now offers customers a full suite of asset-based transportation including over-the-road, cross border and intermodal LTL and TL, drayage and transload, warehousing, distribution, logistics services and final mile. Please visit fastfrate.com for more information.

