BETMGM LAUNCHES MOBILE SPORTS BETTING IN LOUISIANA

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today launched its online sports betting platform in Louisiana, giving customers access to a wide variety of betting options as well as experiences at MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Mississippi.

"We're thrilled that the BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the first mobile sports betting apps to launch in Louisiana, just in time for this weekend's NFL playoffs," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We know that many Louisianians visit our retail sportsbooks in Mississippi, and we're pleased to provide another betting option that rewards customers with one­-of-a-kind experiences not available on any other platform."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly sports betting experience, making it easy to customize pre-game, in-play, futures, and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' reimagined loyalty rewards program launching Feb. 1, 2022, gives Louisiana customers the opportunity to redeem gameplay for world-class accommodations at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. Resorts include Beau Rivage and Gold Strike in Mississippi, Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Chris Gumiela, VP of BetMGM Marketing for MGM Resorts International, said, "Today's announcement is exciting as many guests who visit Beau Rivage call Louisiana home. The BetMGM Louisiana app complements our BetMGM Book Bar & Grill, offering customers a great way to interact with our brand."

Today's news follows on the heels of the BetMGM Horse Racing app that debuted in Louisiana in December 2021, providing customers the ability to watch and wager on premier Thoroughbred, Harness and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks around the world.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help players enjoy its products responsibly.

The BetMGM app is available for download in Louisiana on both iOS and Android, and is accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

