WE'RE 4 BUFFALO!

BUFFALO, N.Y. and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the recent news that Kansas City Chiefs fans (aka Chiefs Kingdom) fundraised more than $250,000 in honor of Bills Mafia and in support of Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, FanDuel announced today that it will also be donating $52,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital. The amount represents $13,000 for every touchdown Josh Allen tossed to Gabriel Davis in the instant classic AFC Divisional playoff game this past Sunday.

"Growing up in Buffalo, and forever a die-hard Bills fan, I was proud of how the team competed in last Sunday's game despite the outcome," said Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel. "But our company was more inspired by the incredible display of sportsmanship shown by Chiefs fans in support of Bills Mafia, who themselves have a legendary history of philanthropy. This gesture between fanbases inspired us to make our own contribution."

FanDuel is an official sportsbook partner of the National Football League and became the official sportsbook partner of the Buffalo Bills ahead of New York state legalizing mobile sports wagering earlier this month.

"At FanDuel, one of our core values is to be absurdly fan-focused," added Howe. "When we saw how Chiefs fans recognized the significance of last weekend's game and used it to make a difference, we knew we wanted to get involved as well."

