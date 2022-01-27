Paul Crabtree Joins the Avanta Residential Denver Team

DENVER,, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that Paul Crabtree has joined the team as a Vice President of Finance. In his role, Paul is responsible for reporting, financial planning, working with the capital markets team, and investor relations.

Mr. Crabtree joins Avanta with over 21 years of experience in private equity and accounting, including reporting and debt leveraging, real estate investments, risk management, variance analysis, auditing and due diligence of multifamily, mixed-use, industrial and senior living real estate investments. He most recently served as Financial Controller of Confluent Development, where he led the accounting and finance functions focused on mixed-use, industrial and senior living development. Before Confluent, Paul worked with Real Capital Solutions, Inc. as a projet controller where he assisted with the accounting, reporting, and finance functions on multifamily and homebuilding projects.

"We are pleased to have someone of Paul's experience and knowledge join the Avanta team," said Avanta Managing Director Peter Spier. "He will be an integral part of the Avanta team as we expand our operations throughout targeted markets across the United States."

Mr. Crabtree has a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance from Abilene Christian University.

Avanta, headquartered in Denver, was formed in 2020 to respond to the increasingly popular purpose-built single-family rental industry. Avanta has been expanding its already experienced team to execute on its development pipeline.

About Avanta

Avanta is setting the standard in the single-family-rental communities' industry. Avanta was created out of the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company with more than $8.5 billion in completed real estate developments, including the development of over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still own and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich single-family homes for lease, located in desirable master-planned communities throughout the U.S. Avanta's communities flourish and thrive and deliver outstanding performance to investors. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.

