Mayo Clinic Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Power Business Processes

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic, a leading nonprofit healthcare organization, has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and Oracle Fusion Analytics to power its business processes as it transforms the future of health care. With Oracle, Mayo Clinic will be able to support its path to 2030, an ambitious strategy to cure, connect and transform healthcare, by improving the administrative services experiences and scaling functions and business analysis to support its global growth.

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, research, and education. Recently ranked No. 1 for the sixth consecutive year in the U.S. News and World Report's Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Mayo Clinic is setting the gold standard for quality care and treatment of complex diseases and is committed to adopting new technology to help transform patient and clinician experiences. After careful evaluation, Mayo Clinic selected Oracle for its ability to provide a complete solution on a single administrative platform with industry leading functionality.

"At Mayo Clinic, patients come to us for answers and treatments they can't get anywhere else. To enable our teams to focus on patients while transforming the way health care is delivered, it's critical to have the right administrative infrastructure to support our business," said Dennis Dahlen, Mayo Clinic's chief financial officer. "As a partner with deep health care experience, we chose Oracle Cloud to simplify processes that enable our teams to deliver unparalleled experiences."

Mayo Clinic selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for enterprise resource planning, supply chain management and HR, as well as Oracle Fusion Analytics. With Oracle Cloud Applications, and the help of PwC as its Implementation Partner, Mayo Clinic will more easily gain a complete view of its organization's finances, optimize financial planning and forecasting, simplify procurement and supply chain management, modernize human resources processes, and improve the employee experience. With Oracle's prebuilt analytics, Mayo Clinic will be able to more easily process relevant data, access actionable insights, and evaluate predictions to make timely business decisions.

"The healthcare industry has seen and continues to power through significant disruption brought on by the pandemic and the need to deliver best-in-class medicine and quality of care remains critical," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "We are committed to being a valuable partner within the healthcare industry and look forward to helping Mayo Clinic streamline its business tools to further enable its teams to focus on what truly matters: caring for patients."

