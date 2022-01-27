Brennan Acquires In-Fill Industrial Sites along I-90 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced its acquisition of two land parcels totaling approximately 21 acres along I-90 in Hoffman Estates, IL. The plan is to develop a state-of-the-art, speculative industrial building totaling 201,600 square feet on the larger, 17-acre site and simultaneously pursue build-to-suits on the smaller, 4-acre site.

Brennan Investment Group Logo (PRNewsFoto/Brennan Investment Group) (PRNewswire)

The properties are situated 10 miles northwest of O'Hare International Airport and provide excellent access to the Chicago MSA via key highway systems and transportation infrastructure. "The properties will have I-90 visibility and benefit from convenient access to I-90 at the Barrington Road interchange, and subsequently, to interstates I-290, I-294, and I-355, providing superior transportation routes for the end user, their customers, and their employees," explained Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal for the Midwest Region. "As of Q4 2021, the overall Chicago industrial market contained approximately 1.2 billion square feet of industrial inventory, which equates to a vacancy rate of 3.3%."

"This transaction is illustrative of Brennan's preferred method of land acquisition: in-fill parcels in major markets whose submarkets have compelling fundamentals," added Scott McKibben, Brennan's Chief Investment Officer. "Brennan's overall development pipeline will exceed $1 billion in 2022."

