Datadog Achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact Authorization

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization at the moderate impact level through sponsorship from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

FedRAMP is a United States federal government program that provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment of cloud services and technologies. FedRAMP enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations. Agencies can then leverage these authorizations on a government-wide scale. At present, the FedRAMP marketplace lists 40 federal agencies that have granted Datadog an Authority to Operate (ATO).

"Moving mission-critical applications to the cloud is an important step in federal agencies providing better citizen services, and the observability and security Datadog provides are vital to successful cloud migrations," said Jeff Kratz, General Manager of Worldwide Public Sector Partner Programs at Amazon Web Services (AWS). "We are excited to continue our work with Datadog to help more public-sector customers improve and accelerate their cloud journeys."

"Public-sector organizations face a unique challenge when it comes to the cloud, specifically the need to migrate mission-critical applications in a highly secure and compliant manner," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. "Datadog's cloud monitoring and security platform helps government organizations fulfill their 'cloud smart' strategy by providing the visibility into their applications to migrate to the cloud with confidence. Achieving FedRAMP authorization validates our ability to meet the specific needs of government customers across security, compliance and operational measures."

"As federal agencies migrate to the cloud, monitoring and observability become increasingly critical," said Brian Snell, Director at FedResults, which serves as Datadog's public-sector distributor. "Datadog's innovative monitoring and security platform allows users to analyze their cloud-based infrastructure. With Datadog's FedRAMP authorization, public-sector customers will have greater access to this industry-leading platform to utilize the cloud with confidence."

The Datadog platform is available in the FedRAMP marketplace . For more information, please email: fedramp@datadoghq.com .

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

