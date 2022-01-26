The Andersons, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 15

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss the results and provide a company update.

The Andersons, Inc. logo.

To listen over the phone, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 3641509). To watch the webcast, go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bighnf82 and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of www.andersonsinc.com.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, biofuels, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

