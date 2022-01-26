Accuray Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary

Record net revenue of $116.3 million representing an increase of 19 percent compared to the prior year

Gross orders of $85.4 million , an increase of 13 percent compared to the prior year

GAAP net income of $0.2 million as compared to GAAP Net income of $4.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million in the prior year

Other Recent Operational Highlights

Continued strong demand for ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact ® System: 68 global orders received since its commercial release in December 2020

CyberKnife ® Robotic Radiotherapy Platform expands range of neurological indications that can be effectively treated with stereotactic radiosurgery and receives Shonin approval to treat Trigeminal Neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting a facial nerve

Ramping demand for VOLO™ Ultra enhancement to the Accuray Precision® treatment planning system for the Radixact System

"Accuray's fiscal 2022 second quarter performance continues to reflect the strong customer demand and revenue momentum our business is generating, but also highlighted global supply chain challenges and operational headwinds created by the Covid environment. Driving our accelerated revenue growth is the continued adoption of our new technology upgrades on the Radixact platform which are having an impact across all regions," said Joshua Levine, Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Total net revenue was $116.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $97.5 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter. Product revenue totaled $60.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $41.8 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter, while service revenue totaled $55.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $55.7 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $42.6 million or approximately 36.7 percent of total net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 41.5 percent of product net revenue and service gross margin of 31.4 percent of service net revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $40.8 million or 41.9 percent of total net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 44.7 percent of product net revenue and service gross margin of 39.8 percent of service net revenue for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $38.6 million, an increase of 18 percent compared to $32.6 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Net income was $0.2 million, or $0 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or an income of $0.05 per share, for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Gross product orders totaled $85.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $75.4 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter. Order backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $581.3 million, approximately 3 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.8 million, compared to $13.5 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $123.4 million as of December 31, 2021 compared with $104.7 million as of September 30, 2021.

Fiscal Six Months Results

Total net revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $223.7 million compared to $182.8 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $113.5 million compared to $73.1 million, while service revenue totaled $110.2 million compared to $109.7 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $82.2 million, or 36.7 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 40.9 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 32.3 percent of service revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $76.2 million, or 41.7 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 43.2 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 40.7 percent of service revenue in the same prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2021 were $75.8 million, an increase of 21 percent compared with $62.6 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.01 of loss per share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the same prior fiscal year period.

Gross product orders totaled $155.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $125.9 million for the same prior fiscal year period. Order backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $581.3 million, approximately 3 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $12.2 million, compared to $22.5 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Accuray's financial guidance is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruption, and the factors set forth under "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

The Company is revising guidance for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

Total revenue is being increased to an expected range of $420.0 million to $430.0 million compared to the prior range of $420.0 million to $427.0 million , representing a year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range of 7%.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between $15.0 million to $20.0 million compared to the prior range of $33.0 million to $35.0 million .

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA"). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including expectations regarding total revenue and adjusted EBITDA; expectations regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company and the market in general, including with respect to supply chain and logistics challenges; expectations regarding the company's commercial strategy and execution as well as long-term growth opportunities, including with respect to supply chain and logistics challenges; expectations regarding the company's order growth; the company's ability to continue to drive accelerated revenue growth; expectations regarding the company's China joint venture and other partnerships; expectations regarding the company's product innovations and developments; expectations regarding the company's product portfolio and its ability to position the company for growth; the impact of the company's products on its customers and its business, and market adoption of such products, including with respect to the company's VOLO Ultra enhancement and Clear RT Helical kVCT Imaging upgrades as well as other strategic product innovations; expectations regarding the future of radiotherapy treatment and the company's addressable market; and the company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs as well as increased costs and difficulties in obtaining a sufficient amount of materials in the semiconductor and other markets; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product and software offerings; the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs and compete favorably in the market, the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to effectively manage its growth; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 4, 2021 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net revenue:























Products

$ 60,721



$ 41,805



$ 113,480



$ 73,063

Services



55,554





55,654





110,237





109,728

Total net revenue



116,275





97,459





223,717





182,791

Cost of revenue:























Cost of products



35,520





23,102





67,029





41,528

Cost of services



38,128





33,526





74,537





65,029

Total cost of revenue



73,648





56,628





141,566





106,557

Gross profit



42,627





40,831





82,151





76,234

Operating expenses:























Research and development



14,697





11,956





29,079





24,104

Selling and marketing



13,233





10,348





24,504





19,246

General and administrative



10,716





10,328





22,176





19,217

Total operating expenses



38,646





32,632





75,759





62,567

Income from operations



3,981





8,199





6,392





13,667

Income (loss) on equity investment, net



(832)





1,117





(1,172)





1,089

Other expense, net



(2,490)





(4,260)





(5,158)





(8,954)

Income before provision for income taxes



659





5,056





62





5,802

Provision for income taxes



480





287





911





631

Net income (loss)

$ 179



$ 4,769



$ (849)



$ 5,171

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.00



$ 0.05



$ (0.01)



$ 0.06

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 0.00



$ 0.05



$ (0.01)



$ 0.06

Weighted average common shares used in computing income (loss) per share:























Basic



91,761





92,025





91,299





91,609

Diluted



93,932





93,353





91,299





92,607



Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)





December 31,



June 30,





2021



2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 123,196



$ 116,369

Restricted cash



244





560

Accounts receivable, net



81,905





85,360

Inventories



123,680





125,929

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



20,940





21,547

Deferred cost of revenue



1,355





3,008

Total current assets



351,320





352,773

Property and equipment, net



12,208





12,332

Investment in joint venture



14,678





15,935

Goodwill



58,006





57,960

Intangible assets, net



322





435

Operating lease right-of-use assets



19,429





22,522

Other assets



19,538





18,141

Total assets

$ 475,501



$ 480,098

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 29,258



$ 19,467

Accrued compensation



24,184





26,865

Operating lease liabilities, current



8,327





8,169

Other accrued liabilities



33,883





27,471

Customer advances



24,610





24,937

Deferred revenue



76,585





81,660

Short-term debt



7,541





3,790

Total current liabilities



204,388





192,359

Long-term other liabilities



6,696





7,766

Deferred revenue



25,175





23,685

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



13,756





17,441

Long-term debt



174,492





170,007

Total liabilities



424,507





411,258

Equity:











Common stock



93





91

Additional paid-in capital



536,709





554,680

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,216





2,093

Accumulated deficit



(488,024)





(488,024)

Total equity



50,994





68,840

Total liabilities and equity

$ 475,501



$ 480,098



Accuray Incorporated Summary of Orders and Backlog (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Gross Orders

$ 85,381



$ 75,365



$ 155,365



$ 125,893

Net Orders



40,183





42,462





80,946





66,016

Order Backlog



581,267





596,214





581,267





596,214



Accuray Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

GAAP net income (loss)

$ 179



$ 4,769



$ (849)



$ 5,171

Depreciation and amortization (a)



1,422





1,663





2,841





3,313

Stock-based compensation



2,695





2,364





5,211





4,608

Interest expense, net (b)



2,070





4,430





4,106





8,823

Provision for income taxes



480





287





911





631

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,846



$ 13,513



$ 12,220



$ 22,546



____________________ (a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

Accuray Incorporated Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2022





From



To

GAAP net loss

$ (12,000)



$ (7,000)

Depreciation and amortization (a)



6,100





6,100

Stock-based compensation



10,600





10,600

Interest expense, net (b)



8,300





8,300

Provision for income taxes



2,000





2,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,000



$ 20,000



____________________ (a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

