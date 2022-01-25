Tucows launches Wavelo, a new software business designed to revolutionize communication service provider capabilities

Wavelo to propel telecom evolution with purpose-built, event-driven software

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global internet services leader, announced the launch of its newest business, Wavelo. The new company provides accessible telecom software to communication service providers (CSPs) globally, minimizing network barriers and improving internet access worldwide.

Wavelo is on a mission to make telecom a breeze. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Wavelo launches at a critical time for the global telecommunications industry, where providers are competing to deliver more value from their established networks. Wavelo's suite of flexible, cloud-based software simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, enabling CSPs to better utilize their existing infrastructure, focus on customer experience and scale their businesses faster.

"In today's competitive landscape, operators need optionality from their software. They deserve solutions that keep pace with their network innovation and that are flexible enough to integrate seamlessly within their existing operations," said Justin Reilly, CEO of Wavelo. "Wavelo was launched to do just that. Our cloud-native, event-driven software is the first of its kind and will drive growth and value for operators, ultimately facilitating connectivity for more humans globally."

Wavelo offers two full-service platforms—Internet Service Operating System (ISOS) and Mobile Network Operating System (MONOS)—which deliver customizable solutions for internet service providers (ISPs) and mobile network operators (MNOs), respectively. Additional a la carte services are also offered, supporting businesses with everything from subscription and billing management, to network orchestration and provisioning, to individual developer tools and more.

"Tucows is a global leader in internet services and SaaS solutions. We have operated in the telecoms industry for over twenty-five years and have always been baffled by the complexity of traditional software," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows. "Modern software is needed to propel growth in this space, especially as CSPs tackle the last 30% of digital transformation. This is exactly what Wavelo will enable. This software has been used within the Tucows portfolio for years and we're proud to officially package these solutions under one standalone business."



Wavelo launches as a proven asset for CSPs, with DISH using Wavelo's MONOS software to drive additional value within its Digital Operator Platform since early 2021. More recently, Ting Fiber has also integrated Wavelo's ISOS software to enable faster subscriber growth and footprint expansion.

Wavelo is now Tucows' third privately owned business, along with Ting Internet and Tucows Domains.

To learn more about Wavelo, its mission and full software suite, please visit www.wavelo.com .

About Wavelo

Wavelo provides a full suite of flexible, cloud-based software that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. Its software helps communication service providers minimize technological and network barriers to improve internet access worldwide. Wavelo makes telecoms a breeze.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.

Ting ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).



Wavelo to propel telecom evolution with purpose-built, event-driven software. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tucows Inc.