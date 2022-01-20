Rebag Announces Rebag Rewards, Its First-Ever Loyalty Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority for trading luxury goods, announces the launch of Rebag Rewards. The multi-tiered loyalty program offers various incentives at different levels — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond — based on the amount that a customer trades, sells, and/or buys over time. Additionally, members will earn points that can be redeemed toward future purchases.

Rebag Rewards encourages circularity and repeat business by offering perks such as a first look at new arrivals, early access to sales, free domestic shipping and returns, special annual discounts, plus surprise rewards such as invitations to events, gifts, and more. Customers who have traded, sold, or purchased at least $500 in merchandise with Rebag are automatically enrolled in the program, which is completely free.

A Rebag Rewards member's tier and perks are based on lifetime transactions with Rebag and will remain active for members who transact (trade, buy, or sell) at least once in the preceding 12 months. Members earn one point for every dollar transacted. Points can be redeemed at checkout. Every 1,000 points provides $20 value towards purchases. Rewards members must have a minimum points balance of 1,000 to redeem. At launch, Rebag will give all customers that qualify for Rebag Rewards 2,500 points or $50 USD to introduce them to the program.

Rebag Rewards Tiers and Perks



Bronze Silver Gold Diamond Total Value Traded, Sold, or Purchased $500 $2,500 $5,000 $10,000 Early Access to Sales General Access 24-Hours Early Access to

Shop Sales 24-Hours Early Access to

Shop Sales 24-Hours Early

Access to Shop Sales First Look at New Arrivals General Access First Look to Shop New

Arrivals for 24 Hours First Look to Shop New

Arrivals for 24 Hours First Look to Shop

New Arrivals for 24

Hours Free Shipping & Returns Free Domestic Shipping

Over $500 & Standard

Returns Free Domestic Shipping

Over $500 & Standard

Returns Free Domestic Shipping &

Returns Free Domestic

Shipping & Returns Dedicated Support Standard Standard Priority Support Priority Support Annual Discount 10% 10% 15% 20% Surprise Rewards





Receive Invitations to

Events, Sales, Gifts,

and More

"We are excited to introduce our first loyalty program which allows us to give back to our customers who have supported Rebag from the start," said Rebag CEO and Founder Charles Gorra. "Since we began, our vision has been to fuel the circular economy and facilitate a sustainable cycle for luxury goods — our new program is built to support that by rewarding existing and incentivizing new resale buyers, sellers, and traders alike."

Members can earn rewards through transactions on rebag.com, at one of their nine retail locations, and through the Rebag app with ease. Once-loved items can be sold within 60 minutes by leveraging Rebag's unique upfront payment offering, or buy and sell an item in a single, combined transaction via Rebag's recently launched service: Clair Trade. Clair AI, the company's revolutionary image recognition and pricing tool technology, identifies and prices luxury items within seconds — eliminating the guesswork and hesitation that often comes with re-selling an item or making a luxury purchase.

For more information on Rebag Rewards, visit rebag.com/rewards.

About Rebag:

Rebag, the authority for trading luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it is possible to sell your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, Greenwich and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.

