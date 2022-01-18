Zylo's SaaS Management Index Reveals Organizations Only Utilize 60% of SaaS Licenses, Leaving 40% Unused

Alongside the report, company announces the release of Zylo Benchmarks, industry-leading SaaS benchmarking capabilities that empower organizations with unprecedented portfolio, license, and pricing data

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the leader in SaaS Management and Optimization, today released the 2022 SaaS Management Index, its annual report which outlines opportunities for organizations to optimize SaaS investments and benchmark against their peers. Alongside the report, Zylo released Zylo Benchmarks , the company's latest innovation that enables customers to see how their SaaS portfolio, licenses, and pricing compare to similar organizations.

Zylo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zylo)

The 2022 SaaS Management Index surfaces insights from Zylo's unique dataset, the most comprehensive in the market, comprising 5 years of SaaS spend, license and usage data and more than $21B in SaaS spend under management. Key findings from the report include:

SaaS growth continues. The average organization has 323 SaaS apps and spends $65M on SaaS annually.

Ownership of SaaS is shifting. IT teams are directly managing less of an organization's SaaS - just 23% of the average company's SaaS portfolio - a 35% reduction from last year - while business units are managing more.

A rapidly growing SaaS portfolio requires ongoing management and optimization. The average organization is only utilizing 60% of their provisioned SaaS licenses, leaving 40% wasted, unused and ripe for optimization.

With the sprawl of SaaS comes the sprawl of SaaS renewals. The average organization experiences 234 renewals every year - about one per business day.

"With SaaS growth on the rise, there's never been a greater need for organizations to optimize and proactively manage their SaaS portfolio," said Eric Christopher, CEO and co-founder of Zylo. "With the adoption of more SaaS comes greater challenges and businesses can no longer afford to ignore them. Now is the time to place SaaS Management at the forefront of your business strategy -- to not only gain control of current investments but to get a better sense of how to drive your company forward through SaaS in 2022 and beyond."

SaaS Benchmarking Data Now Available 24/7 with Zylo Benchmarks

Zylo customers can now access benchmarking data similar to that provided in the SaaS Management Index at any time through the Zylo platform. Zylo Benchmarks provides key data points to understand how SaaS portfolio, licenses, and pricing compare to similar organizations all within the Zylo platform.

"Zylo Benchmarks is not only powerful, it's incredibly easy to use," said Andy Dunne, VP Business Analytics at Eight Eleven Group. "With Zylo Benchmarks I can quickly determine if we are overpaying for SaaS licenses and easily research which vendors we should be looking at for any new tools. In a nutshell, I now have the power to get the best tools at the best price."

"Benchmarking data is a powerful tool to drive your SaaS strategy," said Cynthia Stoddard, senior vice president and chief information officer at Adobe. "As a CIO, I'm always trying to balance how I equip my teams with the best tools, while ensuring we're making smart investments. Zylo Benchmarks is a powerful tool that will help technology leaders achieve that elusive balance."

The new capability empowers organizations to confidently purchase the best SaaS products at the best price through the following features:

Portfolio Benchmarks provides businesses with a comprehensive look at how their SaaS application sprawl, stack, and spend compare to similar organizations. Businesses can filter and compare by category, subcategory, and even drill down into functionality per application.

Popular Applications Benchmarks identifies top application recommendations by category, subcategory, or functionality based on the most popular applications within other companies carrying out the same tasks.

Price Benchmarks offers a look into SaaS pricing and how it compares across applications and license types, helping organizations get the most for their money and renew subscriptions with confidence.

"With Zylo Benchmarks we've baked our industry-leading expertise into our platform, delivering the richest benchmarks on the market," said Ian Runyon, vice president, product at Zylo. "No other SaaS Management provider has the comprehensive data we do, and we are excited to empower CIOs, IT administrators, and procurement professionals with the ultimate, always-on view of how their SaaS stacks up in a rapidly changing industry — seamlessly integrated into their Zylo experience."

For more information on Zylo Benchmarks, visit zylo.com/benchmarks-demo/ . To download the 2022 SaaS Management Index report, visit zylo.com/reports/saas-management-index-2022/ .

About Zylo

As the leader in SaaS Management and Optimization, Zylo empowers companies to discover, optimize and govern their SaaS applications while elevating the employee experience. Organizations large and small trust Zylo's enterprise-proven technology and unparalleled SaaS Management expertise to optimize more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $21 billion in SaaS spend. Zylo's patent-pending, AI-powered Discovery Engine provides continual, frictionless monitoring of SaaS spend, licenses, and usage to create the industry's most trusted SaaS system of record. Fueled by more data than any other provider, Zylo delivers actionable insights that allow you to take action quickly to optimize growing SaaS portfolios.

