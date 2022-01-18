SAULSBURY AWARDED CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING AND TERMINAL EXPANSION PROJECTS

ODESSA, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury Industries, a national, full-service EPC company, has been awarded construction contracts for the installation of a new cryogenic gas processing facility in the Permian Basin with a major oil and gas producer. This facility, designed with a base-rated capacity of 200 MMSCFD, will be Saulsbury's 63rd cryogenic processing facility over the last 15 years, totaling over 11 BCFD of processing capacity. In conjunction, Saulsbury has also been selected to execute a major terminal expansion for the same client at a different location.

Saulsbury Industries is a 50-year-old full-service engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contractor specializing in heavy industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Saulsbury Industries)

Saulsbury will be responsible for the turnkey construction of the processing facility that will include molecular sieve dehydration, cryogenic gas processing, refrigeration, residue gas compression, and all balance of plant equipment, utilities, electrical, instrumentation, and controls infrastructure. The terminal scope will include full construction services for the infrastructure supporting a major expansion to the existing storage capacity.

"We are extremely excited to be the selected partner for these expansion projects," said Jeremy Nelson, Vice President of Operations. "Long-term, repeat clients are core to Saulsbury's continued success and integral to our growth and position as the contractor of choice in the midstream oil and gas sector. This is a significant achievement for Saulsbury, and we look forward to providing another safe, high quality project in this challenging environment."

For Saulsbury, this award supports the company's longstanding history and reputation as an industry leader in the oil and gas industry. Saulsbury is well known for its successful project execution and world-class safety performance.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saulsbury Industries