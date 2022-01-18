Mosaic North America Names New Leadership Team

Integrated marketing agency bolsters leadership team with co-managing directors

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic North America is excited to announce a new executive leadership team. Debbie Kaplan joins Mosaic as Managing Director, Chief Delivery Officer and Justine Greenwald has been promoted to Managing Director, Chief Creative Officer. This dynamic duo will bring a fresh perspective to agency culture and client success. With this new co-leadership structure in place, Mosaic is uniquely positioned to be a creative-led agency that can deliver highly engaging brand experiences flawlessly and efficiently.

Mosaic is a North American integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension. Depending on clients' needs and based on data-led insights, Mosaic pulls in the right capability experts at the right time to create connected brand experiences across the right touchpoints. By being able to quickly tap into different in-house specialists across omnichannel commerce, experiential marketing, content development, brand design, performance media and measurement & analytics, Mosaic is distinctly able to create ideas that make an impact in culture and drive results.

As Mosaic's Chief Delivery Officer, Debbie will be focused on building strategic client engagements and driving operational efficiencies to ensure flawless execution and strong results. Bringing 20+ years as a leader in brand activation and integrated marketing to Mosaic, Debbie was a cross functional leader for some of the top global, most recognizable brands and companies in the world, including Jim Beam, E&J Gallo Winery, General Mills, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, SC Johnson, Walmart, and American Airlines. She has developed and executed conversion driving, award-winning shopper marketing and experiential campaigns across multiple channels and scale. "I am beyond excited to lead Mosaic into the next chapter. I have been a huge fan of Mosaic, the people, and the work, for years. So, I am humbled and honored to be able to nurture and grow this uniquely-positioned agency, together with the talented collective of multi-disciplined experts here."

As Mosaic's Chief Creative Officer, Justine will lead the Creative, Design, Strategy & Innovation teams in building cutting edge integrated ideas and creative. She brings 20+ years as a creative leader in brand activation and integrated marketing to Mosaic. Before joining Mosaic in 2019, she partnered with Debbie at WPP activation agencies and developed award-winning, insight-driven work for clients in multiple categories including CPG, Bev-Spirits, Lifestyle, Automotive and Travel and Luxury. While leading the North American creative & design team as SVP, Executive Creative Director at Mosaic for the past two years, she's helped grow the agency's client roster and lead teams in the development of award-winning creative. Most notably, Mosaic was the most awarded agency at the 2021 Experiential Marketing Summit's Ex Awards; picking up 12 awards for multiple clients across multiple categories; including Best Event/B-to-B Conference, Outdoor Activation and Sampling and Best Use of Social & Technology. Mosaic also recently took home a silver and bronze at the Clio Cannabis 2021 awards for Canopy Growth's Quatreau brand campaign.

"Debbie and Justine have a strong chemistry and have worked together on top global brands during their time together at WPP agencies. It's a proven leadership team with a successful history of creating award-winning, results-driving integrated marketing campaigns for clients," stated Derek Bowen, President of Marketing Services at Acosta. Justine and Debbie are excited to be working together again to build brands in dimension with the talented team at Mosaic and lead the agency into the future.

