AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Conference Speaker and Topic Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 -- Organizers at AOTMP® have announced the lineup for AOTMP® Engage 2022 taking place in Orlando on April 24-27. The event, now in its 16th year, features a wide range of sessions and speakers:

Digital Transformation Is Not About the Technology – Scott Branum , Evoqua Water Technologies

5G, IoT, and Edge Computing in the Real World – Gary Hasty , AT&T

Effective Vendor Management to Build Long-Term Strategic Value – Tiffany Galarza , ADT

TEM Consolidation: Achieving Efficiency and Savings – David Middleton , General Dynamics Information Technology

Be Ready to Stay Productive During a Business Disruption – Linda Bell , IBM

ServiceNow and MMS: Zero Touch Is Achievable – David Kinlough , Samsung SDS

Elevating Your Brand and Developing Your Team to Deliver Optimal Results – Yolanda Smith , AOTMP®

Are You IoT Ready? – James Brehm , James Brehm & Associates

E911 in the Enterprise: Understanding the Legal Implications, the Technology, and the Options – Tim Kenyon , Synergem Technologies

Business Value of Cloud Service Transition – Manish Arora , Experian

Technology Impact on Invoice Tracking – Linda Alexander , Cox Enterprises

Service Management Disrupted! – Doug Rabold , HCL America

Help Desk Today: How Has the Pandemic Changed the Modern Help Desk? – William Baker , Mercury Healthcare

Fully Automating Telecom Workflows: Eliminating Manual Processes Using Next Generation Platforms and Tools – David Kinlough , Samsung SDS

Diversity of Thought in IT – Michael Loggins , SMC Corporation of America

Breaking Away from POTS Lines. The Options, ROI, and a Successful Transition Strategy – Todd Givens , Tellennium

5 Ways to Cut Costs and Maximize UCaaS Value – Matt Maloney , Calero-MDSL

TEM SLAs and Operational Efficiencies – John Venditti , Sakon

Market Trends – Dr. Eric Witt , Tangoe