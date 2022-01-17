Accounting Seed Releases 'Magnolia - Home'

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed , a top-rated accounting platform powered by Salesforce, recently gave its application home and settings a major redesign using Salesforce's Lightning Web Components. The redesign focuses on consumer ease of use, enabling users to easily access their specific accounting needs without several button clicks.

Accounting Seed, a top-rated accounting platform powered by Salesforce, recently gave its application home and settings a major redesign using Salesforce’s Lightning Web Components

"Our mission is to be the most flexible accounting platform on Salesforce and beyond."

The Magnolia - Home release also brings a number of other updates including: amortization enhancements, cloning of standard reports, and changes to cash disbursements and bank reconciliation. The release comes shortly after adding consolidations to the application's feature stack.

"Our mission is to be the most flexible accounting platform on Salesforce and beyond. With each release, we are providing more and more ways for our users to run their accounting their way," said Ryan Sieve, Chief Technology Officer at Accounting Seed. "The Magnolia - Home release helps our solution to better align with Salesforce technology and gives customers a fresh user experience."

Specific details regarding the accounting home dashboard and settings redesign include the following:

Job roles have been completely reimagined to increase productivity for users.

Three convenient tabs from the accounting home dashboard are now available to quickly and easily locate screens to create entries, run reports, and/or access setup information.

All of the new accounting settings screens are available from selections on the setup tab.

The accounting home dashboard conveniently includes a customer's current accounting period and the last accounting period that was closed.

With a click of a button, users can access our Knowledge Base or Accounting Seed University directly from the accounting home dashboard.

To learn more about the Magnolia - Home release, visit our product page to watch the webinar, hosted by Accounting Seed's product team

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 and published on the Salesforce AppExchange as a native accounting solution in 2011. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data their way. Powered by the Salesforce Platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting time back in their hands and empowering financial growth. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Accounting Seed)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accounting Seed