Gate.io launching brand new VIP program with $10 million in liquidity for institutional clients

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is launching several new partnership and membership programs for its institutional clients through its Gate.io Institutional Services division, adding $10 million in liquidity to clients through these new offerings.

Special programs for brokers and market makers

Gate.io recently launched a massive new promotional campaign for its broker program. With $10 million in liquidity to support brokers on the platform, Gate.io has invited qualifying institutional clients to use the platform. The brokers' main role will be to invite VIP traders to trade on Gate.io's platform and reap rewards. Brokers can:



Get a bonus of up to $10,000 /person for inviting VIP 11+ level traders.

Get up to 50% rebate for inviting traders below VIP 11.

Currently, Gate.io's Broker Program supports three types of brokers including referrers, API and exchange brokers. Each type of broker will earn rewards and bonuses based on their use of the platform and the company has expanded offerings to attract designated market makers (DMM) from across the world.

Both the broker and DMM programs are key focuses for Gate.io as the company focuses on increasing liquidity on its exchange while continuing its expansion. Because of partnerships with leading companies in the space, Gate.io supports some of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world with flexible leverage of up to 100x, a frequency of 900r/s for order placement, 5000r/s for order cancellations and support for over 300 connections through WebSocket.

GIS VIP services and promotions

Gate.io recently launched a new campaign for its VIP users, where users can enjoy benefits such as reduced trading fees, VIP tier upgrades and more for a month through its referral program. Through Gate.io's VIP service, users receive benefits such as lower trading fees, exclusive 1-on-1 meetups with the Gate.io team and access to exclusive products and services.

The company continues to focus on expanding its institutional offerings, ensuring companies are provided with a top-tier trading platform.

About GIS

Gate.io Institutional Services is one of the company's core services, which covers VIP clients from around the world ranging from hedge fund firms, professional trading firms, market makers, and many more. Well-established partners on the platform include Nibbio, Tower Research and Banxa.

