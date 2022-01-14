EXPERTS RECOGNIZE CANADA'S BEST WHISKY

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nine independent whisky experts have named Crown Royal Nobel Collection Winter Wheat, Canada's best whisky and Canadian Whisky of the Year at the twelfth annual Canadian Whisky Awards.

From among well over 150 Canadian whiskies tasted, Crown Royal also took top honours for Best Blended Whisky and Sippin' Whisky of the Year.

"This is a truly stunning whisky," said Davin de Kergommeaux, head judge and founder of the awards. "Incredibly complex, flavourful and well-balanced."

Other major winners include Pendleton Director's Reserve 20-Year-Old which was named Connoisseur Whisky of the Year in the multi-market category.

J. P. Wiser's Red Letter 15-Year-Old, is the Connoisseur Whisky of the Year – Canada Exclusive, and Best Line Extension, while Royal Canadian Small Batch is 2022's Sippin' Whisky of the Year – Export Exclusive.

Black Velvet Original took home accolades as Best Whisky Value in the export market, and Canadian Club 100% Rye was named Best Whisky Value in multiple markets. Innovation of the Year went to the truly original and delicious Forty Creek Master's Cut. Vancouver's Odd Society Spirits won Best New Whisky with its Maple Whisky.

As enthusiasm for Canada's single malt whiskies grows world-wide, the Canadian Whisky Awards acknowledged Smoke Point 3 from Shelter Point Distillery as Single Malt of the Year.

Diageo Global Supply - Gimli is the 2022 Distillery of the Year, while Okanagan Spirits in Vernon, British Columbia earned notice as Artisanal Distillery of the Year. Crown Royal blender, Joanna Zanin Scandella was acknowledged for Lifetime Achievement.

"The judges' results are confirmed every day on liquor store shelves across North America and around the world," said de Kergommeaux.

The winning whisky was distilled at Diageo Global Supply distillery in Gimli, Manitoba, and blended in Diageo's blending lab in Montreal.

The Canadian Whisky Awards, held annually since 2010, recognize the very best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards. To qualify, the whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. An independent panel of whisky experts selects the winners after tasting each whisky blind. Operated on a not-for-profit basis, the Canadian Whisky Awards are fully independent of the Canadian whisky industry.

