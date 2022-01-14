Citizen Announces the NEW CT-E301 and CT-E601 Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Point-of-Sale Printers at NRF 2022

Citizen Announces the NEW CT-E301 and CT-E601 Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Point-of-Sale Printers at NRF 2022

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen Systems America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of world-class printing technology, is proud to announce the newest generation of best-in-class, point-of-sale, top exit receipt printers with the release of the new CT-E301 and CT-E601 at NRF 2022 in New York City.

CT-E301 in black and white

Disinfectant ready and self-protective housing graphic

The newest additions to Citizen's full line of point-of-sale printers will be on display at the company's tradeshow booth #906 during the show beginning January 16th, 2022.

Both the CT-E301 and CT-E601 products provide outstanding value and a safer and reliable printing option in all vertical market segments that require receipt printing. The silver Ion infused plastics materials, or "protective housing" used in the construction of the product plastics provide a "passive kill" which suppresses growth of germs that can be transmitted through human touch. The added ability to disinfect the robust plastics also provides a barrier against transmission of germs, further adding a potential layer of protection for employees and customers in point-of-sale, restaurant, hospitality and more.

Both built with Citizen high quality construction, also provide small footprint for space saving in crowded customer facing usage areas. Advanced print speeds of 250mm/s (CT-E301) and 350mm/s (CT-E601) provide excellent performance for the value-based pricing.

Ultimately flexible with the availability of several communications options, including a lightning port (CT-E601) for use in tablet applications and optional black or white plastics makes the CT-E301 and CT-E601 family of products extremely versatile and a perfect family extension of the CT-E351 and CT-E651 line of front-exit Citizen receipt printer products.

The new ANTI-CURL function, available in both new products, for end of receipt roll printing also ensures the user can take advantage of the complete roll of receipt paper!

Both products have software development kits available for iOS, Android, and Windows compatibility.

"Installing products that are highly reliable, built to delight the user and are able to be properly cleaned to actively reduce the transmission of contaminants and germs is a very valuable dynamic during these times of concern and cautionary measures," said Glenn Williams, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Product Management at Citizen Systems America. "We are extremely pleased to offer these new, highly functional and value-added point-of-sale products at a time when they are needed by our user base. We ask them to follow the proper cleaning instructions that we have posted on our web site for maximum effectiveness."

Following strict guidelines published on the company's web page here https://www.citizen-systems.com/us/support/189/. Citizen products can be cleaned and sanitized with specific chemical and cleaning agents that have passed the company's own testing criteria of frequent sanitizing.

*Both CT-E301 and CT-E601 are not available for resell into Canada

About Citizen Systems America

"Citizen Systems America" is the America subsidiary of Citizen Systems Japan - the electronic products affiliate of Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., the world-renowned manufacturer of fine watch timepieces. Citizen headquarters is located in the greater Los Angeles area, California.

Citizen develops and markets printers for point-of-sale, industrial solutions, barcode and label, portable and general thermal technology usage applications. Citizen products provide solutions that are used in a variety of industries including, retail, manufacturing, food service, healthcare, banking and many more.

For over four decades, Citizen products have set the standard for performance, reliability, and value in the marketplace. For more information, please visit Citizen Systems America's website at: www.citizen-systems.com.

Editorial Contact:

Nick Greer, Marketing Specialist

Citizen Systems America Corporation

Phone: (310) 710-0432

ngreer@citizen-systems.com

CITIZEN SYSTEMS AMERICA CORPORATION

363 Van Ness Way, Suite 404

Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 781-1460 Fax (310) 781-9152

www.citizen-systems.com

Citizen is excited to announce its new partnership with ERPLY to enhance value with retailers!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citizen Systems America