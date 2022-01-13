InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Light (AAT-4622)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While stopped alongside high speed traffic motorists are in very vulnerable positions," said an inventor from Lithonia, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a means to make disabled vehicles more noticeable to approaching drivers."

He developed the patent-pending EMERGENCY ROADSIDE LIGHT that features a highly visible design to alert drivers of a disabled vehicle to ensure that they have plenty of time to recognize and react to the situation. The use of this invention could allow drivers to safely maneuver around the stopped vehicle to keep traffic moving to avoid delays. Additionally, this lightweight product could aid in preventing serious vehicular damage as well as injuries and fatalities.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

